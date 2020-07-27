’Hezbollah knows 45% of families in my border community lack shelters’

The moment Shlomi Council head Gabi Naaman received an alert around 3:41 p.m. of a security incident in Har Dov on Monday, he ordered the 2,200 families in his community to head to the shelters with a heavy heart, knowing that 45% of them lacked such safe rooms in their homes.“Hezbollah knows this,” Naaman told The Jerusalem Post. If Hezbollah was looking for a vulnerable spot on which to reign its missiles, his community is a likely target, he added. “If war breaks out there will be hundreds of missiles here within hours,” he added.Residents in Shlomi have about 10 seconds to find shelter should there be an alert, Naaman explained.Shlomi is located very close to Israel’s northern border, and, as such, is in immediate range of any Hezbollah missile attack.
“Israel’s northern border is Shlomi,” Naaman said. He added that on Tuesday he plans to write a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz zi asking for help to construct safe rooms in people’s homes.One home-bound disabled resident called him to ask, “what should I do?,” Naaman told the Post.“I told him to find a southern wall [in his home] and to pray,” Naaman said.It was the best he had to offer.During the last decade, Naaman explained, Israel invested all its resources – and rightly so – in its southern border to protect the residents there from Gaza missiles.“Now the time has come to invest in the North,” said Naaman. A government project to construct shelters up North could also be a vehicle to lower unemployment rates and help the economy which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, he said.On Monday afternoon, he was in the middle of a work meeting in his office when he received the security alert. He was not totally surprised because the IDF has already been in touch with him last week to explain that they were expecting an incident along the northern border.Immediately, Naaman opened up the 70 public shelters in his community. Naaman then sent orders to the programs in the school and the nurseries to send the children home. With respect to the factories, he asked that workers be kept in the buildings until the danger had passed.
He received an all clear within an hour.But he knows that this could only be a temporary resolution, even though he feels that between COVID-19 and the economic crisis in Lebanon, it is unlikely Hezbollah wants an all-out war.It only takes one mishap, he said, and “one can go from calm to war in a matter of seconds.”
