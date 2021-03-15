The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hezbollah slams IDF report on Nasrallah’s paranoia, megalomania

Publication of the article is widely seen as part of the ongoing psychological warfare battle Israel wages with Hezbollah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2021 05:44
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, escorted by his bodyguards, greets his supporters at an anti-US protest in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 17, 2012 (photo credit: REUTERS/SHARIF KARIM/FILE PHOTO)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, escorted by his bodyguards, greets his supporters at an anti-US protest in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 17, 2012
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHARIF KARIM/FILE PHOTO)
Hezbollah slammed over the weekend an article that appeared in an Israeli Hebrew daily claiming to reveal – for the first time – the secret IDF intelligence file on Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, the terror organization’s leader. 

The report in Yediot Ahronot revealed photos from Nasrallah’s childhood and that the IDF believes he is paranoid and reads obsessively everything that is written about him in the Israeli media. 

“Nasrallah is a megalomaniac, paranoid and obsessed with the media in Israel who reads every word written about him. A narcissist and liar,” Yediot reported. “The coronavirus makes things worse, but he rejects vaccines made by the enemy, America. He is not going to retire anytime soon, and he is not grooming an heir.” 

In response, Al-Akhbar editor Ibrahim al-Amin who, the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs said is close to Nasrallah, wrote that the Yediot article was a “professional insult” and that “a student at the Faculty of Mass Communication” would have written a better article about the “most prominent enemy of Israel.”

Al-Amin denied that Nasrallah lives in an underground bunker as claimed in the Yediot article and wrote that he travels outside of Lebanon and moves freely throughout the country. 

Publication of the article in the mass-circulated Yediot newspaper is widely seen as part of the ongoing psychological warfare battle Israel wages with Hezbollah, which has included revelations where the Iranian proxy stores its advanced weapons and tries to manufacture precision guided munitions. 


