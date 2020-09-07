Houthi drones target Saudi Arabia amid allegations of Qatari backing

Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted Saudi Arabia with several drones in what Iranian media called a “large-scale attack.” The attack was aimed at “Saudi military positions and sensitive targets.” It comes days after The National in the United Arab Emirates reported that “Qatar paid for Houthi drones used in attacks on Saudi Arabia.” Riyadh claimed it shot down the drones, some of the two dozen that have targeted the Kingdom and allies in Yemen in the last month. Reports about the recent drone attack began late on September 6 in Al-Mayadeen, a website generally sympathetic to the Syrian regime, Hezbollah and pro-Iran groups. The site said that eight drones from Yemen attacked Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia. A second report at the same website said the UAVs achieved a “precise” hit at the airport. A spokesman for the Houthis named Yahya Sari was quoted in Iran’s Tasnim as saying that the Iranian-backed Houthis used several UAVs against “critical targets at Abha International airport.” They claimed Riyadh had been “defeated” by Ansarullah, the Arabic name of the Houthi rebel group. However, they acknowledged that Saudi Arabia claimed to have downed the drones. attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility in September 2019 with drones and cruise missiles. Initially blamed on the Houthis, the attack by Iran showcased Tehran’s abilities. Now a more complex picture emerges because of a wider regional struggle. Al-Mayadeen reported on Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s visit to Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, as part of a “fortress of resistance” tour. The same site highlighted US support for Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi in light of the UAE-Israel peace deal. Al-Mayadeen called the deal a “betrayal” and links it to the conflict in Yemen. “The Emirati-Zionist step in normalization has proven the accusation that [they are involved in] aggression waged against Yemen,” the article notes. This accuses Israel of having “aspirations to control the Red Sea” and that the Houthis in Sana’a are confronting “colonial forces loyal to the Zionist entity.” An August 28 Houthi drone attack targeted Najran, a three-hour drive from Abha, about 250km. While Najran is near the Yemen border, Abha is several hundred kilometers away, but both have been targeted by drones. A Report in Austria’s Die Press on September 3 alleges that Qatar was linked to funding of drone attacks from Yemen. Why Qatar? Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been at odds for years, increasing after Riyadh broke relations in 2017. Turkey sent troops to Qatar and Doha has hosted Hamas and Iranian senior officials. Qatar funds the Hamas-run-Gaza strip. Qatari media often slams the UAE and Saudi Arabia for the conflict in Yemen. In July, after previous allegations that Qatar backed the Houthis, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the allegations, according to Middle East Monitor. The Austrian account claims that technology the Houthis use for drones comes from Iran. This has been known for years and documented by intercepted shipment of parts for drones, as well as gyroscopes used in Houthi drones. This links Iranian technical expertise to the Houthi drone program, which goes back years. Die Presse alleges that these kamikaze drone “glide bombs” are a danger to the region, not just Riyadh. “Oil-rich Bahrain and the international shipping routes” could be threatened. The Houthis have allegedly also acquired the Iranian-designed Shahed 129, which January Arab News reports indicate was already in their hands. The question of who funds and plans the drone attacks, if it is not just the Houthis using Iranian technical expertise, leaves many questions. Were the recent attacks timed to try to disrupt the UAE-Israel deal or send a message to Riyadh and others in the region. The Saudi-led coalition has said that it intercepts Houthi drone attacks but a statement from the coalition at Al-Ain media on September 7 appeared to warn the Houthis against more of these indiscriminate attacks, as if escalation could result. The Houthis claim the attacks are precise and aimed at critical infrastructure. Al-Arabiya says that 23 drones were shot down in August and that there is a rising intensity of these attacks. It also links them to components brought from Iran. The US Navy has interdicted at least three shipments from Yemen over the last year. A total of 358 Iranian-made missiles were stopped, the US said in February 2020. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The report at The National has additional information on recent claims about Qatar financing. It mentions “Jason G” an intelligence analyst who ‘said he was determined to raise the alarm over the potential threat such as a failed drone strike on Abha airport on Sunday [August 30].” According to the report he said “I was actively working the last few weeks to determine the risks/threats o drone strikes and the best payoff is when casualties are avoided.” The meeting of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon this weekend, along with the attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, and the way in which Turkey, which backs Qatar, has opposed Israeli normalization with the UAE and hosted Hamas, points to region-wide links o several conflicts. However, rumors that Saudi Arabia would also be normalizing relations with Israel received a cold shoulder on Sunday as the King noted, in a call with US President Donald Trump, that such a policy could only come with recognition or progress on a Palestinian state. Because of these sensitive discussions and Saud Arabia and Bahrain opening their airspace to Israeli flights, each Houthi drone attack and interception of the drones has wider regional ramifications. This is why media from Turkey to Iran and Lebanon all spread rumors trying to undermine the UAE and Israel deal.Tasnim news, which is close to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, published a second story on the attack showcasing other Saudi airports. The image appeared to be a message aimed at threatening wider attacks. Iran