Houthis claim they arrested a Mossad spy in Yemen

Yemen's Houthis have threatened Israel in the past, including threats to attack Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and fire rockets and drones towards Israel. In a speech on Tuesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah is in contact with "anyone who is willing to be part of this regional equation," adding that Yemen was the first result of these efforts after the Houthi terrorist group announced that they would act for "the protection of Jerusalem." The terrorist group will release a documentary titled "The Spy of Mossad in Yemen" which "reveals, in documents, part of the Israeli intervention in [Yemen], the plan to target Yemen militarily and other secrets revealed for the first time," said Saree.

Last week, the Houthis expressed outrage at reports that Israeli tourists had visited the island of Socotra off the coast of Yemen through the United Arab Emirates, saying that this "contradicts international law, since Socotra is Yemeni and occupied by the coalition," according to Arabic reports.

Mukhtar Al-Rahbi, an adviser to the Yemeni information minister, claimed in a tweet recently that the UAE had dispatched military commanders to Socotra and had allowed foreign tourists of "different nationalities" to visit the island, according to Anadolu Agency.

Fars News Agency claimed on Tuesday that the UAE and Israel were cooperating to establish intelligence bases on Socotra. Similar reports have been issued in the past about alleged efforts to construct an airbase on the island of Mayun, also off the coast of Yemen. The UAE has been accused of being behind the construction of that base as well.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has called the reports of Emirati forces on Mayun and Socotra "baseless," saying that all equipment on Mayun is under control of the coalition, according to the Khaleej Times.