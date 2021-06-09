The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Houthis claim they arrested a Mossad spy in Yemen

Yemen's Houthis have threatened Israel in the past, including threats to attack Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and fire rockets and drones towards Israel.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 9, 2021 08:29
A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during a rally against former US president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Sanaa, Yemen January 31, 2020 (photo credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)
A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during a rally against former US president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Sanaa, Yemen January 31, 2020
(photo credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)
The Houthis arrested a Mossad spy in Yemen and plan to release documents over the next few days about the spy's operations in the country, the terrorist group's spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Yahya Saree, announced on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.
The terrorist group will release a documentary titled "The Spy of Mossad in Yemen" which "reveals, in documents, part of the Israeli intervention in [Yemen], the plan to target Yemen militarily and other secrets revealed for the first time," said Saree.
Yemen's Houthis have threatened Israel in the past, including threats to attack Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and fire rockets and drones towards Israel.
In a speech on Tuesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah is in contact with "anyone who is willing to be part of this regional equation," adding that Yemen was the first result of these efforts after the Houthi terrorist group announced that they would act for "the protection of Jerusalem."
Last week, the Houthis expressed outrage at reports that Israeli tourists had visited the island of Socotra off the coast of Yemen through the United Arab Emirates, saying that this "contradicts international law, since Socotra is Yemeni and occupied by the coalition," according to Arabic reports.
Mukhtar Al-Rahbi, an adviser to the Yemeni information minister, claimed in a tweet recently that the UAE had dispatched military commanders to Socotra and had allowed foreign tourists of "different nationalities" to visit the island, according to Anadolu Agency.
Fars News Agency claimed on Tuesday that the UAE and Israel were cooperating to establish intelligence bases on Socotra. Similar reports have been issued in the past about alleged efforts to construct an airbase on the island of Mayun, also off the coast of Yemen. The UAE has been accused of being behind the construction of that base as well.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has called the reports of Emirati forces on Mayun and Socotra "baseless," saying that all equipment on Mayun is under control of the coalition, according to the Khaleej Times.


Tags Israel Mossad yemen houthi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by