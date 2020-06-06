The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How an Egyptian pop-song became 'more dangerous than coronavirus'

Famous Egyptian singer Hany Shaker slammed the song, and the entire Mahraganat genre, for being “immoral.” Since the ban, over 300 million users have seen it online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 6, 2020 00:53
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt (photo credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt
(photo credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)
“If you leave me,” sing Hassan Shakosh and Omar Kamal in their new song Bent El-Geran (Neighbor's Daughter), “I will drink alcohol and smoke Hashish” (both frowned upon by conservative Muslims). The song was swiftly banned after the two sang it on Valentine's Day 2020 during a concert at Cairo Stadium. The ban was then expanded to include the entire Mahraganat genre of music, which depicts violence and the lives of the working poor, Haaretz reported on June 4.  
 

Famous Egyptian singer Hany Shaker, who is also head of the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, joined the criticism by calling the lyrics “immoral,” Middle East Eye reported.  
 

An Egyptian official went so far as to justify the ruling by saying this song is “more dangerous than coronavirus!” The quote went on to become a headline in the Egyptian press which some criticized for its sensationalism, as there are currently roughly 20,000 known coronavirus patients in that country and 816 people have died. 
Online, the song was played 300 million times by users from all over the world, including Israel.  
Online reactions ranged from support of the ban, due to the song depicting a reality of dating, drinking, and drug using to pointing out that this incident is similar to attempting to censor hip-hop and rap music. Two genres which have come under heavy criticism for depicting violence and sex since their inception.
Others claimed it is a class-inspired decision, as the working poor are usually not among those calling the shots on national media.  
 
This is not the first time the people who sing for the lower classes of Egyptian society have landed themselves in hot water over their emotional lyrics.
The late singer Shaaban Abdel Rahim, who passed away in 2019, was much loved by the masses, and censored by the state, when he released songs about how much he hates Israel and the US. 
 
In the song Ya Aam Arab (The Arab People) the singer depicts then Israeli prime minister, Ariel Sharon, as pulling the strings of the US, even going so far as to claim his as the person responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks. The animated clip is deeply offensive and antisemitic, and that, too, can be viewed online, just like Neighbor's Daughter.  
 
DJ Sadat, who is a rising star in the genre of Mahraganat, told the Guardian in 2013 that the reason he and his friends are so popular is because they are fairly young people, that can still address the issues that most teenagers and young people in Egypt care about.
Not only do the lyrics reflect their lives, youngsters are much more in tune to social media and consume most of their content from it, making the ban on national radio and television a merely symbolic act, with little influence to how they actually enjoy music. 


Tags Egypt music Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Ellen DeGeneres, George Floyd and Iyad al-Halak By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by