How serious are the recent protests against the Palestinian Authority?

Since the death of anti-corruption activist Nizar Banat, the Palestinian Authority has been facing widespread protests and criticism.
The PA believes that its political rivals are exploiting Banat's death to advance their agenda and undermine PA President Mahmoud Abbas's regime.
The PA's violent response to the protests has further exacerbated tensions, driving many Palestinians to step up the demonstrators against Abbas.
Even if the PA manages to quash the current protests, this does not mean an end to growing discontent with the PA leadership, whose credibility has been seriously harmed.