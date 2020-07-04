The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How Turkey got Libya through ‘crisis of the month’ strategy

Turkey looks to play an increasing role controlling western Libya and its weak central government.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 4, 2020 19:45
Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj wears a protective mask as he meets with Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar in Tripoli, Libya July 3, 2020 (photo credit: THE MEDIA OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj wears a protective mask as he meets with Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar in Tripoli, Libya July 3, 2020
(photo credit: THE MEDIA OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkey is challenging allies and enemies, France24 news said over the weekend in an analysis about Ankara’s current foreign policy. Indeed, Turkey has defied an arms embargo on Libya and pressed ahead by sending Syrian rebel mercenaries there to fight in a civil war.
Turkey is also bombing northern Iraq and Turkish-backed extremists continue to kidnap women and ethnically cleanse Kurds in Syria. But Turkey’s standing has increased in the last year as European countries, the US, EU, NATO, Iran and Russia all seek to work more closely with Ankara. The more invasions, the more Ankara is the go-to country for all conflicts in the Middle East. This was accomplished through Ankara’s carefully executed policy of stoking a new crisis each month to get what it wants.
To see how successful Ankara has been consider the following: Its defense minister was in Libya over the weekend and Turkey looks to play an increasing role controlling western Libya and its weak central government. It has pushed back eastern Libya opposition fighters and humiliated an alliance of Egypt, the UAE, France and Russia.
At the same time Turkey got Iran to support its policy on Libya and to help it in northern Iraq in exchange for helping Iran get around US sanctions. Also Turkey works with Russia and Iran on Syrian peace processes and buys S-400s air defense from Russia. Then Turkey turns to the US and says the US should help it defeat Russia in Libya and Syria’s Idlib. It even got US Senators to suggest buying Russia’s S-400 system from Turkey.
At home Turkey has imprisoned human rights workers from Amnesty International on “terrorism” charges but still manages to get UN and NATO support despite a widening crackdown on all critical media and imprisoning opposition politicians and seeking to curtail social media. Turkey even threatens to force Syrian refugees to go to Europe, while getting the EU to pay for those same refugees in Turkey.
And when it comes to France, one of the few European countries who is openly critical of Ankara, Turkey appears to have got most of NATO on its side against France. Turkey accomplishes all this by heating up different conflicts each month and then demanding concessions. Last October it threatened US troops in Syria and ordered US President Donald Trump to leave Syria.
The US president agreed and it turns out that the more Ankara pushed the US, the more Trump took the Turkish president’s calls, becoming the foreign leader who appears to have been put through most to the White House. Trump like the “art of the deal,” but in this deal the US got nothing and Ankara got everything.
After Turkey invaded Syria last  October and got the US to abandon some of its Kurdish partner forces, Turkey signed a deal with Russia. This is the same Russia that Turkey tells US envoy James Jeffrey that Turkey is against. In November and December 2019 Turkey signed a deal with Libya for energy exploration off the coast, putting Turkey’s claims at odds with Greece.
Then in January and February Turkey heated up conflict in Idlib, fighting the Syrian regime. In March Turkey sought to end the Idlib crisis, get concessions from Russia and pivot back to Libya. In April and May Turkey helped turn the Libyan war around and then shifted gear to bombing Kurdish groups in Iraq in June.
Crisis-a-month is how Ankara is able to get the US, EU, NATO, Russia and Iran to all value Turkey more then they seem to want to work with other countries in the Middle East. Ankara sells itself as the key to every conflict in the Middle East but first invading and then claiming it can solve the conflict.
Libya is now the jewel in the crown. Turkey will use it to pressure Egypt and Greece for concessions and also to work with Russia. Ankara has also shown that the Arab states, despite their complaints about Turkey’s continued escalation, are largely unable to stop Turkey and will continue to be distracted by the numerous crises that Turkey heats up every month.



Tags Libya Turkey Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by