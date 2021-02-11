The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How was Iran nuke chief Fakhrizadeh really killed? - analysis

Why did someone pitch the Jewish Chronicle now?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 20:19
A VIEW shows the scene of the attack that killed Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh outside Tehran last Friday. (photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)
A VIEW shows the scene of the attack that killed Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh outside Tehran last Friday.
(photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)
Since Iran’s military nuclear program chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh met his end in a daring assassination and hail of bullets on November 27, the world has been wondering how exactly it happened.
Although a report in the Jewish Chronicle (JC) late Wednesday claims to have the definitive account, the world may need to wait a bit longer.
Just as interesting as exploring the pros and cons of the account given by the JC is the question of who had an interest in providing this account, what the interest was and why now?
While some of this review involves deconstructing and raising doubts about aspects of the JC report, having spoken to the author, Jake Wallis Simons, The Jerusalem Post can add that there is no doubt that he did some serious journalism, research and genuinely believes what his source(s) told him.
That said, multiple unimpeachable Israeli sources shed significant doubt on multiple aspects of the report.
The JC report raises several major issues.
There has been a battle of narratives about whether a huge Israeli team on the ground assassinated Fakhrizadeh close-up or whether a next-generation satellite remote-controlled gun took him down from long range with no Israelis in sight.
According to the JC, the answer is splitting the difference: there were many Israelis on the ground, but they also did use a remote-controlled gun, though not one operated by satellite.
Previously, the Post has validated foreign reports (unlike the JC, the Post comes under restrictions of the Israeli censor) that Israelis were involved and on the ground without pronouncing a final word on what kind of remote gun may have also been involved.
Based on the Post’s research the jury is still out on whether a remote gun was also used along with Israeli boots on the ground.
There is no question that an early false Iranian pushed narrative of a remote satellite controlled gun with no Israelis on the ground was pushed by Tehran to try cover for its failure to catch any of the assassins.
However, setting out the exact details and taking more credit at this highly sensitive time in which Israel is hoping to coax the US to listen to its views, and in which it hopes the Islamic Republic will not retaliate too severely, is not something that the Mossad itself would engage in.
Also, Mossad officials currently would not likely explicitly take credit for the deep penetration of al-Qaeda and the IRGC in Iran.
There is another major issue with the JC report.
Generally, the report does not attribute to Mossad sources, but rather to sources familiar with the operations details or anonymous sources or international sources.
It is unlikely that the JC got significant direct material from Mossad sources simply because the spy agency rarely speaks to foreign journalists, and when it speaks to any journalist it is usually in-person or with journalists that it has a long-term relationship.
Simons told the Post, “My story is 100% accurate,” and that he was very confident about his sources, but while discussing the issue, he did not give any indications to the Post which changed the impression that his sources were not from the Mossad itself.
In fact, for a journalist with a background of working for the Daily Mail, it would be far more logical that the sources he would have special access to would be in British intelligence or other British officials who may have heard second-hand accounts of the operation.
Such a foreign intelligence agent might also be responsible for the slight semantic inaccuracy of referring to Mossad division heads as “brigadier generals,” when the equivalent Israeli army rank would be”major generals” or an “aluf.”
For journalists working with spy-sources, seeing a source in person can also be critical to helping size up how much of what is being told is truthful and how much is some move in a complex psychological warfare game.
There are other major incongruities besides the idea that the Mossad itself would not boastfully draw attention to these details now.
In the one spot where the JC report comes closer to suggesting direct information from the Mossad, it says: “Senior Mossad figures privately believe that the breakout time is closer to five years, the JC can reveal.”
The Post can confidently say that this would not be a view expressed by current senior Mossad officials and that they would find such an assertion outrageous.
Rather, the Post has learned that they would view the longest timeline for Iran to get to a nuclear bomb at two years, like IDF intelligence chief Tamir Heiman recently said this week, or much shorter, as some Iran nuclear experts have asserted.
Likewise, regarding the impact of Fakhrizadeh’s loss for Tehran, the Post has previously reported that the loss was massive and has exclusively reported the name and qualities of his replacement, known as “Farhi” a top IRGC official from their space program.
The JC report does a strong job giving the reader a feel for the impact on Iran of that loss.
However, the idea that his loss would set the Islamic Republic back six years as JC reports would also be seen as far off the mark by actual Mossad officials.
Strong points in the JC story are its revealing of March 2020 and the eight month process leading up to the November operation as well as confirming earlier Post reports about the Mossad’s strategy to convince the Biden administration of its views using clean depoliticized intelligence.
So who would be pushing this story and why now?
If it is a British official, any European official or any US official, the answer is easy: the story’s multiple mentions of Fakhrizadeh’s loss pushing the nuclear timeline out to five years.
If Iran is five years away from a nuclear bomb, then why is Israel getting so excited? What would be wrong with the US and the EU-3 (Germany, France, and the UK) getting the nuclear deal back as it was in 2015? There are five more years at least before anyone needs to worry.
This is not the Israeli playbook and definitely not the current Mossad’s playbook where the emphasis is that there is enough time for the US not to have to rush back into the deal before Iran’s June elections, but nowhere near five years which would take away any sense of urgency.


Tags Iran Mossad Nuclear Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by