How was Iran nuke chief Fakhrizadeh really killed? - analysis

Although a report in the Jewish Chronicle (JC) late Wednesday claims to have the definitive account, the world may need to wait a bit longer.

Just as interesting as exploring the pros and cons of the account given by the JC is the question of who had an interest in providing this account, what the interest was and why now?

While some of this review involves deconstructing and raising doubts about aspects of the JC report, having spoken to the author, Jake Wallis Simons, The Jerusalem Post can add that there is no doubt that he did some serious journalism, research and genuinely believes what his source(s) told him.

That said, multiple unimpeachable Israeli sources shed significant doubt on multiple aspects of the report.

The JC report raises several major issues.

There has been a battle of narratives about whether a huge Israeli team on the ground assassinated Fakhrizadeh close-up or whether a next-generation satellite remote-controlled gun took him down from long range with no Israelis in sight.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

According to the JC, the answer is splitting the difference: there were many Israelis on the ground, but they also did use a remote-controlled gun, though not one operated by satellite.

Previously, the Post has validated foreign reports (unlike the JC, the Post comes under restrictions of the Israeli censor) that Israelis were involved and on the ground without pronouncing a final word on what kind of remote gun may have also been involved.

Based on the Post’s research the jury is still out on whether a remote gun was also used along with Israeli boots on the ground.

There is no question that an early false Iranian pushed narrative of a remote satellite controlled gun with no Israelis on the ground was pushed by Tehran to try cover for its failure to catch any of the assassins.

However, setting out the exact details and taking more credit at this highly sensitive time in which Israel is hoping to coax the US to listen to its views, and in which it hopes the Islamic Republic will not retaliate too severely, is not something that the Mossad itself would engage in.

Also, Mossad officials currently would not likely explicitly take credit for the deep penetration of al-Qaeda and the IRGC in Iran.

There is another major issue with the JC report.

Generally, the report does not attribute to Mossad sources, but rather to sources familiar with the operations details or anonymous sources or international sources.

It is unlikely that the JC got significant direct material from Mossad sources simply because the spy agency rarely speaks to foreign journalists, and when it speaks to any journalist it is usually in-person or with journalists that it has a long-term relationship.

Simons told the Post, “My story is 100% accurate,” and that he was very confident about his sources, but while discussing the issue, he did not give any indications to the Post which changed the impression that his sources were not from the Mossad itself.

In fact, for a journalist with a background of working for the Daily Mail, it would be far more logical that the sources he would have special access to would be in British intelligence or other British officials who may have heard second-hand accounts of the operation.

Such a foreign intelligence agent might also be responsible for the slight semantic inaccuracy of referring to Mossad division heads as “brigadier generals,” when the equivalent Israeli army rank would be”major generals” or an “aluf.”

For journalists working with spy-sources, seeing a source in person can also be critical to helping size up how much of what is being told is truthful and how much is some move in a complex psychological warfare game.

There are other major incongruities besides the idea that the Mossad itself would not boastfully draw attention to these details now.

In the one spot where the JC report comes closer to suggesting direct information from the Mossad, it says: “Senior Mossad figures privately believe that the breakout time is closer to five years, the JC can reveal.”

The Post can confidently say that this would not be a view expressed by current senior Mossad officials and that they would find such an assertion outrageous.

Rather, the Post has learned that they would view the longest timeline for Iran to get to a nuclear bomb at two years, like IDF intelligence chief Tamir Heiman recently said this week, or much shorter, as some Iran nuclear experts have asserted.

Likewise, regarding the impact of Fakhrizadeh’s loss for Tehran, the Post has previously reported that the loss was massive and has exclusively reported the name and qualities of his replacement, known as “Farhi” a top IRGC official from their space program.

The JC report does a strong job giving the reader a feel for the impact on Iran of that loss.

However, the idea that his loss would set the Islamic Republic back six years as JC reports would also be seen as far off the mark by actual Mossad officials.

Strong points in the JC story are its revealing of March 2020 and the eight month process leading up to the November operation as well as confirming earlier Post reports about the Mossad’s strategy to convince the Biden administration of its views using clean depoliticized intelligence.

So who would be pushing this story and why now?

If it is a British official, any European official or any US official, the answer is easy: the story’s multiple mentions of Fakhrizadeh’s loss pushing the nuclear timeline out to five years.

If Iran is five years away from a nuclear bomb, then why is Israel getting so excited? What would be wrong with the US and the EU-3 (Germany, France, and the UK) getting the nuclear deal back as it was in 2015? There are five more years at least before anyone needs to worry.

This is not the Israeli playbook and definitely not the current Mossad’s playbook where the emphasis is that there is enough time for the US not to have to rush back into the deal before Iran’s June elections, but nowhere near five years which would take away any sense of urgency.

Since Iran’s military nuclear program chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh met his end in a daring assassination and hail of bullets on November 27, the world has been wondering how exactly it happened.