Iconic UAE-Israel peace image stirs antisemitism, online hate

The image has since been shared on Twitter by the likes of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

By MELANIE SWAN  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 15:56
El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Despite death threats and a barrage of hate, Nazi rhetoric and antisemitic backlash, Emirati Norah Al Awadhi says she has no regrets about posing in an image with her Israeli friend which has become an icon of the historic Abraham Accords.
Draped in the UAE flag, holding the hand of Israeli, Ronny Gonen, draped in the blue and white of the Israeli flag, the two ladies are atop the 80th floor of a Dubai skyscraper, overlooking the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
The image has since been shared on Twitter by the likes of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and White House adviser Ivanka Trump, and has become a symbol of peace beyond the politics of the historic accord, across social media platforms.
The backlash to the normalization of relations, signed at the White House last month, has swept across the Arab world, many, including those attacking Al Awadhi, claim it signifies a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.
In turn, the image from Dubai, has been as controversial as it has been symbolic of the peace it represents. Both in Arabic and English, the reprisals have been harsh, and distressing for the young Emirati. “It’s been scary and upsetting, and there has been a lot of hate, but hate is inevitable. Not everybody's going to agree with you, and opinions will always be there,” she told The Jerusalem Post.
She is learning to cope, including not looking at the comments when possible, nor engaging with any of the nay-sayers.
“In order for you to not to not lose hope and to not give up, you need to always remember that, number one, the whole country and the whole government is behind you, and number two, don’t take it personally,” she said. “I'm living in a country which is one of the safest in the world, so, I know I'm ok.”
When the two women posted the photo, taken by renowned Emirati photographer Abdulla Salem, the complaints came in thick and fast, and triggered the algorithm of Instagram, to block them both temporarily. Such viral photos are usually those of ‘influencers’; men and women with tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of followers, but the two ladies have beaten the algorithm, to show that peace, is popular.

The two young women met on the back of a UAE-Israel youth gathering, and have become firm friends ever since, bonded through mutual connections of both religions, shared beliefs and values, and a connection of genuine friendship. “
We’re all human at the end of the day and we all have feelings. Why do we need to talk about the differences when there's a lot of similarities,” said Al Awadhi. “We've been seeing a lot of humans but very little humanity. Now we need to get back that humanity and forget the politics, forget the history, forget everything else. We're all the same.”
Gonen, a student at Tel Aviv University, was in Dubai for the third time, and said she understood why the image caused so much controversy, though on her side, there has been great support from the Israeli community.
“Arabic Muslims supporting Israel see it as a betrayal, so obviously they will they will troll Al Awadhi more than me,” she says. Al Awadhi is now taking legal action against an account posing as her on Instagram, which is trying to discredit her reputation.
Even with images of Hitler and Holocaust victims posted in comments alongside antisemitic hate speech and profanity, the young women are proud to have been part of a poignant visual reminder of this historic time, which is now being viewed as the quintessential image of peace.
Both agree that beyond the politics, the future is in the hands of today’s youth.
“Peace starts with the politicians and continues with the youth,” said Al Awadhi.
“And the thing is, this is not a campaign, it's a real friendship. It's real peace,” added Gonen.


Tags Israel UAE UAE-Israel deal
