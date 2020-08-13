The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF: No change in procedures for entry of Palestinians into Israel

The denial came after many Palestinians tried over the past few days to enter Israel with their vehicles.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 13, 2020 17:16
An Israeli border police officer and Israeli soldier at a temporary "checkpoint" in Jerusalem on April 16, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An Israeli border police officer and Israeli soldier at a temporary "checkpoint" in Jerusalem on April 16, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The IDF on Thursday denied any change in procedures for West Bank Palestinians who wish to enter Israel.
The denial came after many Palestinians tried over the past few days to enter Israel with their vehicles.
In the past week, rumors that that the IDF was now allowing Palestinians to enter Israel with their vehicles without obtaining permits from the Israeli authorities have spread like wildfire on social media platforms.
The rumors came after thousands of Palestinian families entered Israel through border crossings that were abandoned by IDF soldiers in the northern West Bank in the past two weeks.
On Wednesday, the IDF closed two border crossings near the city of Tulkarem through which the Palestinians entered Israel without permits. Palestinians said that IDF soldiers had turned a blind eye to the massive influx of Palestinians families, many of whom seized the opportunity to visit Jaffa, Netanya, Haifa and other Israeli cities.
On Thursday, soldiers fired tear gas and briefly detained scores of Palestinians who attempted to cross into Israel through the border crossings near Tulkarem.
Palestinian sources said that many Palestinians who entered Israel without permits have still not returned to their homes in the West Bank.
Hundreds of Palestinians, convinced that Israel has changed the procedures for entering the country, tried to enter into Israel with their cars, but were turned back by IDF soldiers at several border crossings, the sources added.
“We heard that Israel was now allowing West Bank residents to enter Israel with their cars without permits,” said Mohammed Najjar, a resident of the West Bank town of Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem. “But when we arrived at the checkpoint near Ma’aleh Adumim, the soldiers stopped us, confiscated our ID cards and ordered us to return to Abu Dis. The soldiers were surprised by the large number of cars with Palestinian plates that tried to cross into Israel.”
Major-General Kamil Abu Rukun, head of the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), denied that Israel has changed its policy regarding the entry of Palestinians into Israel.
“In recent days, rumors have been circulating on social media that Palestinian residents of Judea and Samaria can enter Israel with their cars on Thursday and Friday of every week without permission,” Abu Rukun said. |In addition, a rumor has been circulating that anyone who has a BMC permit (issued to senior Palestinian businessmen) can enter Israel with his car freely and without having a permit for his car. These rumors and posts are pure fabrication and completely untrue. The lies mislead the public and harm the Palestinian population, since there has been no change in the procedures for entering Israel.”
Abu Rukun warned that legal measures are being taken against those who violate the procedures and said that severe penalties will be imposed against those who break the law and act contrary to the established procedures.


Tags IDF Palestinians West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by