The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF tweet Hezbollah missile stockpile coordinates

"Here are the coordinates to put in your Waze."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 01:18
The IDF's tweet showing the coordinates of Hezbollah missile sites. (photo credit: TWITTER)
The IDF's tweet showing the coordinates of Hezbollah missile sites.
(photo credit: TWITTER)
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit's English-language Twitter account posted on Tuesday night the coordinates of Hezbollah's reported missile stockpiles.


"Here are the coordinates to put in your Waze," the tweet said. "Let's hope the journalists get there before Nasrallah's moving trucks do."

The main coordinates posted by the IDF (33.832307N, 35.513772E) point to a storage facility located between Abbas El Mousawi Street and the Beirut-Sidon highway, 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) north of the Beirut International Airport.

Satellite imagery shows the facility, the coordinates of which were posted by the IDF, lies some 245 meters (805 feet) southwest of the Iranian embassy and some 230 meters (755 feet) west of the embassy of Yemen.


Following the main coordinates, the IDF posted "two bonus sites to check out afterward." The first site, the coordinates of which are 33.832307N, 35.513772E, is located 854 meters (2,800 feet) northeast of the Beirut International Airport.

The third site, the coordinates of which are 33.815185N, 35.510432E, is located 1.13 kilometers (3,722 feet) southeast of the Beirut International Airport and some 155 meters (508 feet) south of the Imam Sadiq compound.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed to alleged Hezbollah sites while addressing the UN General Assembly. "Here is where the next explosion could take place," he said, referring to a map of Beirut's Janah neighborhood.

Netanyahu later posted the map on Twitter, showing an aerial image of a "Hezbollah missiles factory" located between two gas companies, a gas station and civilian housing.



"We all saw the terrible explosion at Beirut port last month that affected a quarter of a million people," Netanyahu said. "Here are the actual coordinates of where the next explosion could take place - the Beirut neighborhood of Janah."

Hezbollah "is keeping a secret arms depot there — right next to the international airport, and meters away from a gas company and a gas station. And it's embedded in civilian housing," Netanyahu continued.

"I say to the people of Janah, you've got to act now."

Several weeks ago, a large explosion took place in the Beirut Port, claiming the lives of at least 200 people, according to Al Jazeera. A stockpile of some 2,700 metric tons of ammonium nitrate is believed to be the cause of the deadly blast.

Ammonium nitrate, a high-nitrogen fertilizer, is a chemical compound often used for explosives. The stockpile is believed to have been used by Hezbollah for munition, being reportedly seized by the Lebanese authorities and stored in the port.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah IDF Lebanon beirut missiles Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by