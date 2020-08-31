In pictures: History made with flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi

An historic first flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has taken place, following a normalization agreement between the two countries. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was among the senior US and Israeli officials on the flight. “We can take it as a sign,” Kushner said. “It’s an encouragement for this progress.” Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner board an El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020 (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Meir Ben-Shabbat, Robert O'Brien and Jared Kushner are seated during the flight. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Jared Kushner beside Robert O'Brien on the first Israeli flight to the UAE (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A screen aboard the flight shows passengers the route, through Saudi Arabian airspace. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks as Jared Kushner and Robert O'Brien stand next to him, having landed in the UAE (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Meir Ben-Shabbat, Jared Kushner and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash meet in Abu Dhabi. (Courtesy)
The Emirati and Israeli flags flutter alongside each other. (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE) El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO) Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks as Jared Kushner and Robert O'Brien meeting with His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)
