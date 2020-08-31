The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
In pictures: History made with flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi

Pictures from the historic first flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on August 31, 2020.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2020 18:57
The historic flight from Israel to the UAE has landed. (Credit: PMO)
An historic first flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has taken place, following a normalization agreement between the two countries. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was among the senior US and Israeli officials on the flight. “We can take it as a sign,” Kushner said. “It’s an encouragement for this progress.”
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner board an El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020 (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner board an El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020 (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner board an El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020 (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Meir Ben-Shabbat, Robert O'Brien and Jared Kushner are seated during a flight on Israeli flag carrier El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)Meir Ben-Shabbat, Robert O'Brien and Jared Kushner are seated during a flight on Israeli flag carrier El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Meir Ben-Shabbat, Robert O'Brien and Jared Kushner are seated during the flight. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Jared Kushner beside Robert O'Brien on the first Israeli flight to UAE (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)Jared Kushner beside Robert O'Brien on the first Israeli flight to UAE (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Jared Kushner beside Robert O'Brien on the first Israeli flight to the UAE (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

A screen aboard the first flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi shows passengers the route. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)A screen aboard the first flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi shows passengers the route. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A screen aboard the flight shows passengers the route, through Saudi Arabian airspace. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks as Jared Kushner and Robert O'Brien stand next to him, having landed in the UAE (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks as Jared Kushner and Robert O'Brien stand next to him, having landed in the UAE (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks as Jared Kushner and Robert O'Brien stand next to him, having landed in the UAE (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)

Meir Ben-Shabbat, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash meet in Abu Dhabi. August 31, 2020 (Courtesy)Meir Ben-Shabbat, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash meet in Abu Dhabi. August 31, 2020 (Courtesy)
Meir Ben-Shabbat, Jared Kushner and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash meet in Abu Dhabi.  (Courtesy)

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
The Emirati and Israeli flags flutter alongside each other. (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)
El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)
El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)
Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks as Jared Kushner and Robert O'Brien meeting with His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)


