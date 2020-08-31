In pictures: History made with flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi

Israel

Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner board an El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020 (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Meir Ben-Shabbat, Robert O'Brien and Jared Kushner are seated during a flight on Israeli flag carrier El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Jared Kushner beside Robert O'Brien on the first Israeli flight to UAE (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

A screen aboard the first flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi shows passengers the route. (REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks as Jared Kushner and Robert O'Brien stand next to him, having landed in the UAE (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)

Meir Ben-Shabbat, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash meet in Abu Dhabi. August 31, 2020 (Courtesy)

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag (REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)

El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)

El Al's inaugural flight to the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: Amos Ben Gershom GPO)

His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates

An historic first flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has taken place, following a normalization agreement between the two countries. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was among the senior US and Israeli officials on the flight. "We can take it as a sign," Kushner said. "It's an encouragement for this progress."