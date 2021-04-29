The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran banned from international Judo till Sept 2023 over Israel

Iran has already been under indefinite suspension since September 18, 2019, a move that was overturned in March by the Court of Arbitration for Sports located in Switzerland.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 29, 2021 21:44
Judo - World Judo Championships - Men's Under 81 kg - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 28, 2019 - Israel's Sagi Muki and Kyrgyzstan's Vladimir Zoloev compete (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Judo - World Judo Championships - Men's Under 81 kg - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 28, 2019 - Israel's Sagi Muki and Kyrgyzstan's Vladimir Zoloev compete
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
The International Judo Federation partially upheld an initial ban against Iranian participation in its events over its refusal to compete with Israeli with athletes, suspending its credentials until September 17, 2023.
The CAS overturned the permanent suspension and sent the matter back to the IJF Disciplinary Commission. In a release to the media it stated that it had "determined that the Islamic Republic of Iran Judo Federation committed severe violations of the IJF rules and that sanctions compliant with the IJF regulations should be imposed on it. 
"However, the CAS Panel concluded that the kind of sanction (unlimited suspension) imposed … had no legal basis in the IJF regulations. Accordingly, the Panel partially upheld the appeal and annulled the decision taken by the IJF Disciplinary Commission on 22 October 2019," the court said.
On Thursday the IJF issued a four year ban, retroactive to the close to the initial date of the suspension. In describing the severity of Iran's actions, it quoted from the CAS, which explained that Iranian athletes were "required to lose before even getting to the point where he had to face an Israeli athlete in an attempt to disguise the underlying true motive from the IJF and the public."
The IJF said it "continues to defend the fundamental human values and rights of all its members, with a special emphasis on the rights of athletes and reiterates its commitment to fight against any form of discrimination in the sport of Judo."
The issue was first brought to light in 2019 by Iranian Judo champion Saeid Mollaei, who has since fled Iran, with Mongolia offering him citizenship and a place on its team. In February Mollaei competed in the Tel Aviv grand slam.


