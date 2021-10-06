The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran civil rights lawyer on hunger strike due to harassment in prison

"Soheila Hejab has continued from inside prison to denounce the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and unmistakably call for overthrow. The fierce courage in her voice is chilling"

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 00:46
Israel is working in a coordinated way to counter Iran
Israel is working in a coordinated way to counter Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Iranian civil rights lawyer Soheila Hejab started a hunger strike in prison over two weeks ago to protest the Islamic Republic’s harassment of her and her family members.  Hejab suffers from severe health problems and Iranians on social media are urging the regime to release the attorney. 
The National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI) tweeted “The Islamic Republic has kept #SoheilaHejab, an Iranian lawyer and activist, in jail without proper access to medical care for months.She has launched multiple hunger strikes and is in dire circumstances.”
The Iranian-American expert on human rights in Iran, Mariam Memarsadegh, said that “Despite suffering torture and threats to her life, Soheila Hejab has continued from inside prison to denounce the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and unmistakably call for overthrow. The fierce courage in her voice is chilling. “
Memarsadeghi, who advocates for democracy in Iran and is a fellow for Macdonald-Laurier Institute, added that” Like many who have dissented from the Islamist totalitarian regime, she is an advocate for democracy in the form of a constitutional monarchy and a supporter of Reza Pahlavi.”
The Center for Human Rights in Iran tweeted on Tuesday “Imprisoned rights lawyer Soheila Hejab was assaulted by prisoners convicted of ‘dangerous crimes’ in Iran's Gharchak Prison, reports HRANA [Human Rights Activists News Agency]. The assault was instigated by a prison official.Hejab had ended a hunger strike on Oct. 3 after receiving pledges from the authorities.”
Iranian Americans rally against Ebrahim Raisi outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, US, September 21, 2021.REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO Iranian Americans rally against Ebrahim Raisi outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, US, September 21, 2021.REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO
The Australian Middle East academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert,who was wrongfully imprisoned by the clerical regime in Tehran, wrote on Twitter:  “My friend Soheila Hejab has been on hunger strike in Qarchak prison for the past 2 weeks. She is suffering from low blood pressure and stomach and kidney problems. She is protesting the harassment of her and her family by members of the security forces.”
She added that “When I knew Soheila in 2020, she was recovering from an earlier months-long hunger strike which left her emaciated and bed-ridden. During this strike she contracted Covid and spent time on a ventilator in ICU. Soheila is exceptionally brave and determined. We must be her voice."
The US government news outlet Radio Farda reported in May, 2020 that Hejab said in a voice recording from prison that that agents of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps  arrested her and inflicted violence on her after she attended an appeals court hearing.
Radio Farda wrote that “In her message, the activist says her assailants held her by her hair, dragged her on the ground and kicked her before taking her to the notorious Qarchak prison,” adding that  “According to Ms. Hejab her Revolutionary Guard interrogator has repeatedly threatened to have her killed by dangerous criminals in prison.”
She urged the media to help her expose her case and shine a light on the brutality she faces.
Radio Farda reported that Hejab wrote a letter about the repression of protestors by the regime security forces in November 2019 and January 2020 and urged the "toppling the tyrannical regime".
Hejab is an Iranian-Kurd whose family comes  from Kermanshah.
The regime arrested her in January 2018 in Shiraz on charges of "assembly, collusion and propaganda against the system.” Iran’s theocratic state frequently levels nebulous charges against Iranians who object to alleged corruption and violence of the Islamic Republic.


Tags Iran hunger striker iranian political prisoners
