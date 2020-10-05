The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran: Father of political prisoner sentenced to death commits suicide

Moradi's father's suicide was "high psychological pressure, uncertainty and concern about the execution of his son."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 02:54
People stage a protest against the execution by Iran of up to 20 Kurds (photo credit: REUTERS)
People stage a protest against the execution by Iran of up to 20 Kurds
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The father of a young Iranian man on death row who protested against the regime during the November, 2019 demonstrations against regime corruption committed suicide last week.
The father, Mohammed Moradi, killed himself at his home on September 28, the Iranian website Emtedad News reported.
Amir Hossein Moradi's mother told Emtedad News that "before taking his life, he used to talk about his son until the last moment and wished that one day they would all sit at the same dining table again.”
According to the US government news outlet Radio Farda, a Revolutionary Court in Tehran sentenced Moradi’s  26-year-old son, Amir Hossein Moradi, to death after he was arrested by security services. He allegedly was brutally tortured in his solitary confinement cell in the infamous Evin Prison.
Emtedad News said the cause of Moradi's father's suicide was "high psychological pressure, uncertainty and concern about the execution of his son."
Amir Hossein Moradi's mother told Emtedad News that "hours after the suicide, the security forces were present at the house, as well as several reporters linked to the state-run Radio and TV network, who demanded an interview."
Radio Farda reported that he Iranian civil rights activist Mehdi Mahmoudian said the presence of security forces at Moradi's house was to obtain "forced confessions" from their family.
The news centered on the case of son Moradi and his father comes after Iran’s regime executed the champion Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari on September, 12. The 27-year-old Afkari, like the younger Moradi, participated in nationwide protests against regime corruption.
Afkari peacefully demonstrated during the wave of protests in 2018. The regime reportedly tortured Afkari to secure a forced confession.
Radio Farda reported that Moradi was sentenced to death on the charge of "cooperating in vandalism and arson with an intent to act against the Islamic Republic of Iran." The regime also imposed sixteen years in prison and 74 lashes on him for the charge of "cooperation in nearly harmful armed robbery at night."
The death sentenced imposed on Moradi, along with Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi, was announced last February, wrote Rado Farda. Tamjidi and Rajabi also participated in the mid-November 2019 protests.
Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili, the spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, announced the three protesters' death sentences in July.
In response to Esmaeili's statement, a hashtag campaign on Twitter was launched with the hashtag phrase "do not execute." Radio Farda said the hashtag  “was seen billions of times around the world” and “became the primary Twitter trend for at least three hours.”
UN human rights experts urged that Iran’s regime overturn the verdicts against the three men. 
Radio Farda wrote that “following widespread domestic and international protests, the lawyers of the three protesters announced on July 19 that the Supreme Court had agreed to reconsider their clients' case and that ‘the execution of the defendants would be suspended until the final judicial decision on the issue."’
There have been no updates on the cases of the three political prisoners since July.


Tags Iran suicide Execution
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will rekindled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon weaken Hezbollah? By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by