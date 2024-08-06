Iran, Russia vow to strengthen ties amid an escalating regional conflict - report

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told top Kremlin official on Monday that Tehran was determined to expand relations with its "strategic partner Russia," Iranian state media reported.

Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's security council, met Iran's president and top security officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the killing of a Hamas leader.

"Russia is among the countries that have stood by the Iranian nation during difficult times," Pezeshkian told Shoigu in a meeting, Iranian state media reported.

'Russia-Iran cooperation will lead to greater global peace'

The president said that shared positions between Iran and Russia "in promoting a multipolar world will certainly lead to greater global security and peace." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran July 30, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Russia has condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian terror group Hamas, in Iran last week and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could tip the Middle East into a wider regional war.