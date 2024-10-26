Iranian Imam shot dead in Kazeroun attack in third such killing since 1979

The Imam of Kazeroun in southern Iran, Mohammad Sabahi, was shot by an attacker who then took his own life after leading the Friday prayers this week, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The Imam suffered from severe wounds and was transported to the Vali Asr hospital for treatment. Mohammad Ali Bekhrad, the special commander of Kazeroun County, confirmed that Imam Sabahi was targeted after the prayers and was undergoing medical treatment.

Several hours later, in a separate report, Tasnim noted he was transferred to the Namazi Hospital in Shiraz for further treatment. However, despite the efforts of the medical team, Sabahi succumbed to his wounds.

“Despite the efforts of the doctors and medical staff at Namazi Hospital in Shiraz, the Friday Imam has passed away due to the severity of his [wounds],” Iranian State Media IRNA cited Kazeroun’s governor, Mohammad Ali Bekhrad. ‘WHEN YOUR enemies say they want to destroy you, take them seriously.’ Here, an anti-Israel sign is displayed in Tehran’s Palestine Square earlier this month during a rally, after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and ot (credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

Third killing since 1979 revolution

According to IRNA's report, Sabahi had served as the Imam of Kharameh for ten years before returning to Kazeroun in November 2019, further noting that his death marks the third killing of a Friday Imam in Kazeroun since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to IRNA, initial reports concerning the attacker were conflicting, with Telegram channels claiming he was a war veteran. However, Mehdi Mazarei of Kazeroun’s Martyrs Foundation refuted the claim and warned against spreading false information.

Mizan News clarified that the attacker had a criminal background and had previously attempted to harm a judge.

Previous attacks, IRNA noted, include the stabbing of Mohammad Khorsand, another Friday Imam, in May 2019 and the 1981 shooting of Abdolrahim Daneshjou, linked to the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK).