Iran issued on Wednesday a notice to airmen that it plans rocket launches in areas across its south on Thursday from 3:30 GMT to 13:30 GMT, the US Federal Aviation Administration website showed on Wednesday.

Iran held naval drills this week in the Strait of Hormuz and plans to hold a joint naval exercise with Russia on Thursday.

The notice was issued amid heightened tensions with the US, which has deployed warships near Iran, as US Vice President JD Vance said Washington was weighing whether to continue diplomatic engagement with Tehran or pursue other options.

The NOTAM system provides pilots, flight crews, and other airspace users with critical safety notices.

The announcement came after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured that diplomacy is the US President Donald Trump's first option, adding that "He is always thinking about what's in the best interest of the United States of America."

Sources told The Jerusalem Post that an attack by the US on Iran is likely to eventually happen, but not necessarily in the coming days, despite the spike in global media “noise” surrounding the conflict.

Sources indicated that Israel’s impression is that US President Donald Trump has not yet decided on his final course of action, even if his disappointment in Iran’s negotiating positions this week makes an eventual American attack on Tehran more likely.

Rather, many of the latest reports are viewed by some Israeli officials as global media noise picking up on the general tone of Trump administration officials coming out of this week’s negotiations, rather than crossing the threshold.

Satellite images reportedly show Iran repairing and fortifying sites

Satellite images show that Iran has recently built a concrete shield over a new facility at a sensitive military site and covered it in soil, experts say, advancing work at a location reportedly bombed by Israel in 2024 amid tensions with the US.

Images also show that Iran has buried tunnel entrances at a nuclear site bombed by the US during Israel's 12-day war with Iran last year, fortified tunnel entrances near another, and has repaired missile bases struck in the conflict.

They offer a glimpse of Iranian activities at some of the sites at the center of tensions with Israel and the US, as Washington seeks to negotiate a deal with Tehran on its nuclear program while threatening military action if talks fail.