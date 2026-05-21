Iran possesses modern weapons that have not yet been used in battle during conflict with the US and Israel, an Iranian military source told Russian state-owned outlet RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"We have produced modern weapons domestically that have not yet been used on the battlefield and have not actually been tested," the source claimed.

The outlet noted that the source was commenting on Iran's "readiness for a possible repeat attack by the United States."

Tehran "does not lack" in ways to "repel attacks," the source was cited as saying.

"In terms of equipment and defense capabilities, we don't experience any shortages that would prevent us from defending our country," the source continued.

An Israeli man inspects a fragment from an Iranian ballistic missile that impacted in the Jordan Valley, April 9, 2026; illustrative. (credit: Ilia Yefimovich/AFP via Getty Images)

"This time, we don't intend to act with restraint," they concluded.

Trump postponed Iran attack after conversation with Gulf leaders?

On Monday, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the leaders of the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia called him, requesting that he postpone his plans to resume strikes on Iran.

In the same post, Trump said that he planned to resume the strikes "tomorrow," i.e., Tuesday, and instructed the Pentagon and US military to cancel the planned attack.

By Wednesday, reports emerged that Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a fiery phone conversation regarding the Iran ceasefire talks.

Trump reportedly called Netanyahu on Tuesday to inform him that mediators were working on a "letter of intent" to end the war and launch a month-long period of negotiations, which would include matters such as Iran's nuclear program and opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Israeli sources stated that the two leaders were in clear disagreement about how to deal with Iran moving forward. One US source briefed on the call told Axios that "Bibi's hair was on fire after the call."

Amid this, three regional sources told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that progress had been made in recent efforts to formulate a memorandum of understanding and principles between the US and Iran, though significant gaps remain.

According to the sources, the talks have focused on outlining a framework that could enable continued negotiations while temporarily reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington. However, Israeli officials assess that even if understandings are reached at the diplomatic level, Iran’s supreme leadership is unlikely to approve concessions.