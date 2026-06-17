Iran has fired multiple drones toward commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz since the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

The source added that all of the drones had been intercepted by the US military before they pose a threat to commercial or US military ships and personnel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is launching the drones, a US official told NBC, adding that the US military continues to coordinate with shipping companies to support ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, DC, US, May 27, 2026. (credit: Evan Vucci/REUTERS)

Trump confirms Iran-US peace deal completed

US President Donald Trump confirmed that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been completed in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” Trump stated.

In a subsequent post on Truth Social, Trump clarified that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened to allow the transit of commercial vessels on Friday after the agreement is signed.