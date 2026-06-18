Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that Iran will not submit to the "excessive demands" of the United States in future negotiations with the US in a series of posts on X/Twitter on Thursday.

Khamenei said that he eventually approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) based only on a series of promises from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the negotiating team.

"I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president—as the head of the Supreme National Security Council—gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission."

Khamenei argued that "it was the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about."

The Iranian supreme leader then said that Iran would wait to see the deal's effects, but that it was evident that in-person negotiations did not constitute acceptance of the American position.

TOPSHOT-IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR TOPSHOT - An woman walks past a billboard displaying Iran's national flag at Enghelab Square in Tehran on June 14, 2026. US President Donald Trump said that a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war could be signed on June 14, and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz woul (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Trump and Pezeshkian. US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf digitally signed the agreement, with Trump witnessing the signing, according to the US official.

MoU to include 60-day of negotiation period

Per the agreement, there will be a 60-day negotiation period to seek a full settlement of the nearly four-month war, with many hurdles yet to overcome on issues that include Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

It suggests Iran’s willingness to resolve a dispute over its near-bomb-grade uranium stockpile, including the possibility of “down blending” onsite under supervision by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, but leaves that decision for a final deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Thursday that Iran's nuclear materials would not be sent outside the country, saying that the agreement gives the regime the option of uranium dilution.

He added that the regime would consider continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon as a "breach of commitment."

Baghaei also discussed the issue of Iranian ballistic missiles, saying that they are "only meant to be fired, not to be negotiated."

"Iran's defensive capabilities will not be discussed in any process or with any party," said Baghaei. "Our missiles don't like it at all when anyone talks about them."