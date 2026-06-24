Iran stands with Hamas against Israel, and is raising the issue of Israeli aggression in Gaza with the US during talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told senior Hamas official Basem Naim on Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported.

Araghchi said the Iranian negotiation team, of which he is a senior member, will "raise the issue of the occupiers' ongoing aggression against Gaza," with Washington, the report noted.

Naim praised Iran's steadfast support for the Palestinian people "against the Israeli regime," in a phone call with Araghchi.

He also thanked Iran for its "consistent and firm position regarding the Palestinian cause," Iranian state media, Press TV, reported.

Press TV reported that Araghchi also thanked Hamas for supporting the IRGC, and reaffirmed the country's support for an international political movement of support for the Palestinian people.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stressed that the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran stresses the cessation of aggression on all fronts.

US Vice President JD Vance (L) stands next to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif prior to the quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Burgenstock hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, on June 21. (credit: Fabrice Coffrini/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The US-Iran memorandum of understanding

On June 17, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an MoU, beginning a 60-day negotiation period.

The immediately relevant points in the MoU are an end to hostilities on all related fronts, including in Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and access to Iran's frozen assets.

The MoU also allows for further discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program and commitments to neither develop nor acquire nuclear weapons.

Iran funds and influences international anti-Israel protests and attacks

A wave of antisemitic attacks in the UK was claimed by an alleged Iranian front group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia. After the stabbing in Golders Green in April, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government required “stronger power to tackle the malign threat posed by states like Iran, because we know for a fact that they want to harm British Jews.”

In December 2025, after the shooting at the Bondi Beach Chanukah celebration, Israel launched an investigation into Iranian involvement in the attack.

Four months before the Bondi Beach attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the IRGC was behind at least two major antisemitic arson attacks in Australia, leading to the Iranian Ambassador being kicked out of Australia.

Iranian regime actors are engaging in influence campaigns to stoke and fund anti-Israel protests in the United States of America, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned in July 2024.

Haines said that many of the American citizens who participated in the anti-Israel protests were expressing their views on the Israel-Hamas war in good faith, but it was important to warn of foreign actors seeking to exploit domestic political debates for malicious purposes.