The White House is preparing for what could turn into a multi-day or even multi-week exchange of fire with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, US officials told Axios on Thursday.

The duration and intensity of the new campaign depend entirely on Iran's upcoming actions, according to US officials who spoke with Axios. They noted that the current escalation could last anywhere from one day to a month, depending on whether Iran continues its attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We're going to slap them a bit so they understand we're not f***ing around," One official said, referring to recent US strikes on Iranian targets.

US officials also told Axios that the White House believes it has more room to escalate because hundreds of oil tankers have successfully navigated through the Gulf via the strait in recent weeks.

“That has eased concerns within the administration that a renewed clash would immediately trigger a major oil price spike,” the officials said.

Smoke and flames rise after an explosion in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, Iran, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on July 8, 2026. (credit: Social Media/ via REUTERS)

“Iran saw its leverage in Hormuz slipping as hundreds of ships transited through the southern route close to the Omani coast,” they added.

Another US official source claimed that the current escalation stems from frustration among more radical members of Iran’s fractured leadership, who believe the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has not delivered any real benefits for Tehran.

"They started shooting, and we decided it's time to slap them back hard. It's a process. We have patience. If we don't feel we're getting the deal we want, we are not going to do it," the official said.

End of MoU, US strikes on Iran

The US military completed its latest round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on Thursday morning, as confirmed by US Central Command (CENTCOM).

This latest escalation follows comments from US President Donald Trump, who stated on Wednesday that he felt the MoU with Iran was nullified after overnight strikes occurred between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

"To me, I think it's over," he said at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, during a press conference. Trump also remarked that he felt the US had "wasted a lot of time" negotiating with Iran and that he did not wish to continue talks.

"I don't want to deal with them [Iran] anymore. They're scum. They're sick people."

Shortly after this, Trump indicated that the US was open to de-escalation, telling reporters on Air Force One that Iranian officials had "called a little while ago" and "want to make a deal."

"I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal. I don't know if they'll honor the deal," Trump added. "They're sort of crazy, to be honest."

Iran has not yet publicly responded to the President's claims. However, Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the United States of “bullying and breaking promises” and warned that the Strait of Hormuz would only be reopened on Iran's terms.

Ghalibaf stated on X, "Let me put it plainly: If you strike, you'll get hit. The Strait of Hormuz will only open with 'Iranian arrangements,' not American threats."