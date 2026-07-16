The Trump administration is expected to broaden the scope of its military campaign against Iran, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The anticipated expansion would include both a wider range of strikes and an expanded list of targets. However, officials cautioned that it remains unclear when the next phase of the operation will begin or what level of increased military activity US President Donald Trump will ultimately authorize.

At the same time, Iran has publicly warned that it will escalate its missile attacks if Washington intensifies its military campaign.

“If President Donald Trump carries out his threat to hit Iranian infrastructure, then Iran will destroy all infrastructure throughout the region,” an Iranian military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Smoke rises from explosions at an unknown location, following what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said were strikes on Iran in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, in this screen grab from video released June 26, 2026. (credit: US CENTRAL COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran threatens regional attacks if US intensifies military campaign

An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that Tehran is likely to continue refraining from launching attacks against Israel as long as the United States does not significantly escalate its campaign.

Israeli officials believe the Iranian leadership is seeking to avoid opening another front with Israel while calibrating its response to US military action.