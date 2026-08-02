Israel was meant to be involved in a major attack on Iran, United States officials told N12 News on Sunday, before US President Donald Trump decided to call it off after persuasion by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

According to one official, Israel told the United States that if the attack did not strike Iranian regime targets and sites tied to Iran's economy, there was no point in striking at all.

The officials also told N12 that Trump had been closer than ever before to striking before other Middle East nations pressured him to grant Iran another opportunity to negotiate.

US President Donald Trump speaks as he sits behind an airport model as he makes an announcement about a renovation of Washington Dulles International Airport in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, July 29, 2026. (credit: Reuters/Kylie Cooper)

Trump demands immediate deal with Iran

In a Truth Social post on Saturday night, Trump called for an immediate deal with Iran, claiming to have called off a massive attack against the country and to have Israel's support in his commitment.

"The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II," Trump claimed.