The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran receives 700,000 coronavirus vaccines through COVAX

“We purchased 16.8 million doses of vaccine from the COVAX mechanism."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 6, 2021 05:24
A member of the Imam Khomeini Hospital medical personnel receives a dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, in Tehran, Iran, earlier this month. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A member of the Imam Khomeini Hospital medical personnel receives a dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, in Tehran, Iran, earlier this month.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran, which was harshly hit by COVID-19 last year and continues to suffer under the pandemic, has received its first batch of vaccines, reports say. 700,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were shipped to Iran on Sunday. Iran’s Tasnim news reported the shipment.  
Kianosh Jahanpour, an administration spokesperson said the vaccines come under the COVAX program that is for poorer countries. Iran will get 16 million doses. Iran also sought to use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine since February. “According to Alireza Raeisi, spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus control, some 790,000 doses of vaccine have so far been imported to the country,” Iran said, not specifying further details.  
“We purchased 16.8 million doses of vaccine from the COVAX mechanism, and they were supposed to deliver 4.2 million doses since March 21, however, some 780,000 doses were delivered,” Iran stated. “Currently, about 250,000 people in the country have been vaccinated and about 56,000 others have received the second dose of the vaccine,” the report notes. Iran is also making its own vaccines called Coviran Barekat and Razi Cov Pars. “Fakhra vaccine, the third homegrown vaccine, was unveiled and started the clinical trial on March 16,” says Iranian media. 
Iran has seen some 2 million COVID-19 cases and 63,000 deaths. 13,183,709 COVID-19 diagnostic tests had been performed by last Sunday. 


Tags Iran Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a divided Israel's challenge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
Moshe Dann

Jewish studies just as important as secular studies - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Amotz Asa-El

Syria's civil war can only end with separation

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by