The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force

Iranian state media said that the government will make a decision on a complete, two-week lockdown in the capital. It did not elaborate.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 14:00
IRANIAN PRESIDENT Hassan Rouhani (right) and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Who wanted to pay the price of moral action to truly stop Iran? (photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
IRANIAN PRESIDENT Hassan Rouhani (right) and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Who wanted to pay the price of moral action to truly stop Iran?
(photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
DUBAI - Iran on Monday reported a record 440 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East's worst-hit country to 35,738 as a ban on travel in and out of major cities came into force.
The government has shut schools, mosques, shops and restaurants in most of the country since early October and on Monday imposed a four-day ban on travel in and out of 25 cities, including Tehran, state TV reported.
Iranian state media said that the government will make a decision on a complete, two-week lockdown in the capital. It did not elaborate.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 8,289 COVID-19 cases had been registered in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally to 628,780.
Iran announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.
The head of Iran’s Medical Council, Mohammadreza Zafarghandi, doubted the official toll on Sunday and warned that Iran had reached a “catastrophic mortality rate”, the Students News Agency ISNA reported.
"The official death toll is only based on the number of registered patients," Zafarghandi told ISNA. "Through field surveys in hospitals and cemeteries, our council has obtained a figure at least three times higher than the official death toll."
The medical council is a non-governmental organization that is responsible for licensing doctors in Iran.


Tags Iran Middle East Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by