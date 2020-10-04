Iran sends Zarif to Kuwait after emir death

Iran sent its foreign minister Javad Zarif to Kuwait in the wake of the death of the Gulf country’s leader Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who had been in power since 2006. Iran sending the foreign minister is a message to Kuwait that it should stay neutral in issues relating to Iraq, the US, the Gulf and Israel.

Kuwait recalls the scars of the 1990 invasion by Saddam Hussein and has attempted since then to steer clear of Gulf rivalries and Iran issues. In the 1980s the country was the center of the tanker war and also bomb plots by Iranian-backed men such as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was assassinated by the US in January.

Zarif’s visit comes amid rumors of countries in the region being encouraged by the US to normalize relations with Israel. Oman, Kuwait, Sudan and other countries have been on the list.

Kuwait has rejected normalization. The emir’s death and the trip by Zarif are important symbols of how important Tehran views its small, southwestern neighbor. Tehran knows that Kuwait hosts massive US army bases.

Washington is under pressure in Iraq from Iranian-backed militias. Dozens of rocket attacks have targeted the US in Iraq, causing it to draw down troops from 5,200 to 3,000. The US handed over eight facilities to the Iraqis and is in the process of consolidating troops to northern Iraq. Kuwait hosts the Bradley Fighting Vehicles that America recently deployed to Syria.

There are rumors that the drone which killed Soleimani flew from Kuwait’s Ali Salem base; Kuwait has denied these rumors. However, this means Iran is watching Kuwait and the American bases. It knows this is a key in the supply link to the US in the region. Convoys that supply the US, apparently driving from Kuwait, are often targeted in Iraq on the way to Baghdad and other areas in the country.

Zarif met with key officials, including the new emir and the Minister of Foreign affairs. He expressed sympathy. The new emir, Sabah’s half-brother Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, is 83. He is the 16th emir of the small country.

Zarif brought a letter from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to Fars News in Iran. Rouhani said that the former emir “played an important role in establishing regional balance and moderation.” Iran wants that balance to continue – and to slowly eject the US from the region.