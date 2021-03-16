Iran showcases new ‘missile city' secret base for anti-ship missiles

Iran has unveiled a new “missile city” which includes a massive amount of missiles and munitions.It is allegedly located near the sea and provides easy access for Iran’s anti-ship ballistic missiles. Iran has claimed new anti-ship capabilities last October and reports in January appeared to confirm its abilities. These have origins in a 2011 converted Fatah 110 missile with solid propellant. Iran unveiled the missiles amid tensions with Israel and the US. Iran’s Press TV says “the naval force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new strategic missile site at an undisclosed location, which hosts various types of advanced ballistic and cruise missiles.” It goes on to note that “the site was unveiled on Monday during a ceremony attended by the IRGC's Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the IRGC's Navy, and a number of other high-ranking military officials and commanders. During the ceremony, the IRGC's Navy displayed different types of modern cruise and ballistic missiles systems with various ranges.” The new Iranian video shows a dozen mobile launchers with two missiles each mounted on trucks, and underground storage for hundreds of more missiles. The IRGC Navy says it has new equipment. In February we reported that the IRGC navy received 340 new boats, some with drones atop them. Once the videos emerged many online who use open source intelligence to locate areas of interest went looking for where this site might be. Fabian Hinz and other experts posted the video and speculated about it. It is believed to be a base near the coast. Iran unveiled a new base on the Persian Gulf in January, so Iran itself is constantly showcasing its abilities. This is designed to project strength to the new US administration. Most of those commentating on the new missile launchers, such as expert Tal Inbar, did not provide more details beyond saying they looked “interesting,” in online comments. By one count there were some 170 Nasr anti-ship missiles in the video. Iran has blamed Israel for an alleged attack on the Shahr E Kord Iranian tanker on March 11. A Wall Street Journal article also alleged Israel has carried out a dozen attacks on Iranian ships trading with Syria since 2019.
