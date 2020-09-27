The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran slams US and Israel in high-level meetings with Iraq

Iraq wants to reduce tensions between US and Iran-backed militias even as video shows IRGC Quds Force commander Ghaani in Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 00:52
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as they wear protective masks, in Tehran, Iran, July 21, 2020. (photo credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as they wear protective masks, in Tehran, Iran, July 21, 2020.
(photo credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran is pushing Iraq to eject US troops, but is wary of carrying out attacks that could cause casualties to US personnel in Iraq.
On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with senior Iranian officials during a trip to Iran in what were among the first major face-to-face meetings in a while due to the Covid crisis. They come amid increasing rumors of Iran’s role in Iraq, and warnings by the US against continued attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad.
There have been dozens of rocket and explosive attacks targeting the US in Iraq, as well as the UK and convoys that supply the US. Video posted by Iranian websites showed that Quds Force commander Ismael Ghaani was in Iraq recently. This is a message to the US.  
The Iran-Iraq discussions this weekend began with a meeting between Hussein and Iran’s Speaker of the Consultative Assembly, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (Ghalibaf). Qalibaf and Hussein are both Kurdish, and Hussein is not known for anti-US sentiments, but as Iraq’s foreign minister he was in Iran to hear out the Iranians on the latest issues.
“We believe that the current Iraq has a positive role in the region,” the Iranian said.
He then claimed the US backed ISIS and spreads instability in the region and Iraq.
"Some countries in the region, under pressure from the United States, normalized relations with the Zionist regime. Undoubtedly, the Islamic world should not be silent on this issue, and it is necessary because the issue of Palestine is the first priority of the Islamic Ummah,” Qalibaf said.
He then emphasized that Iran has always supported Iraq as an Islamic country. Hussein stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq and called the dredging of the Arvand River and the railway connection between Iran and Iraq among the most important issues on the agenda of the two countries.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also met with the Iraqi foreign minister. He talked about the “unity of Shi’ites” in Iraq and Iran and also mentioned relations with Kurds in Iraq.
"We are with the government and people of Iraq to help the unity and cohesion of Iraq," Rouhani said. "We have always made our views clear and unequivocal in our political positions. We know the stability of the region. Emphasizing that trying to get the United States out of the region is not our job, it's the duty of any country where Americans are present.  
"Iran claimed it was against interfering in the internal affairs of Iraq and the relations between Iraqi groups," he added.
In fact Iran has been backing Kataib Hezbollah and other militias in Iraq. It has also fired rockets at Kurdish dissident groups and put pressure on the northern Kurdish region of Iraq.
"We have always believed that Iraqi groups have good relations for the preservation and development of their country,” Rouhani said at the meeting.
Hussein said that with the emphasis of the Iraqi Prime Minister, a special specialized committee had been appointed to conduct negotiations and prepare the ground for the implementation of agreements between the two countries, and the members of this committee will travel to Iran in the coming weeks.
Iran needs Iraq as an ally and trade partner. It uses Iraq as a dumping ground for its products and has sponged up Iraqi assets and infrastructure. Iraq has become more dependent on Iran, and Iran wants it this way as a way to undermine the US role in Iraq.
Iran has funded and armed militias in Iraq. Many Iraqis have protested Iran over the last year. After dozens of attacks on US forces and the US handing over more bases to Iraqis, Iran feels it might finally be able to eject the US from Iraq. This would be a win for Iran. However Iran must tread carefully because the US has shown that it will carry out airstrikes if US soldiers or personnel are harmed.
The US also killed the Iranian IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in January and Iran fired missiles at Al-Asad base in Iraq. Rumors indicate Soleimani’s replacement Ismael Ghaani may be visiting Iraq.


Tags Iran Iraq hassan rouhani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by