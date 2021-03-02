The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iranian-backed Houthis threaten to attack Aramco: 'Wider scope than 2019 attack'

The Houthis pointed to the “Safer oil fields”, as an example. It was not clear where this red line was or what specific infrastructure they don’t want targeted.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 2, 2021 11:44
DEBRIS DOTS a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station that Yemeni Houthis say they attacked, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24. (photo credit: NAEL SHYOUKHI/REUTERS)
DEBRIS DOTS a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station that Yemeni Houthis say they attacked, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24.
(photo credit: NAEL SHYOUKHI/REUTERS)
The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who released footage of their ballistic missiles targeted Saudi Arabia’s capital over the weekend, have warned Saudi Arabia against escalation in the western and northern frontlines of Yemen. They say they will strike at Saudi Arabia’s Aramco if Saudi Arabia or UAE “fighters or supporters” commit “aggression” in certain areas.
It was not clear where this red line was or what specific infrastructure they don't want targeted. 
The reports, which appeared in numerous media in Iran and media linked to the Houthis quoted several reports which warned Riyadh that future Houthi attacks will for “far beyond the recent ‘5th deterrence balance’ that they have achieved. The Houthis using drones and missiles have targeted Aramco facilities before over the last several years.
A massive Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq in September 2019 also struck at Aramco.  
It appears the Safer reference is to an area that was once at the heart of the battle for Marib in 2015. Today the Houthis are marching on Marib again. The Biden administration has warned them against attacks on Riyadh and urged them to stop the offensive but the Biden administration also took them off a terror list.
In 2015 The National noted that the Saudi-led Coalition “began moving supplies to Marib in March, using land routes from Saudi Arabia through Hadramout and Shabwa provinces. Last month, coalition forces started flying more reinforcements to Marib using a small airport in the tiny town of Safer, 60km east of Marib city. Loyalist military sources said further reinforcements including tanks, armoured vehicles, rocket launchers and Apache helicopters arrived last week.” 
The area was a base for the “Safer Exploration and Production Operations Company and other foreign companies working in Yemen’s vital energy sector. The main gas pipeline south also runs through the town, which is controlled by the pro-Hadi military commander Abdullah Al Shaddadi. 
The nearest Houthi presence was in Baihan in Shabwa province, 50km away.” Houthis at the time used a Tochka missile to kill 45 UAE troops, ten Saudis and five Bahrainis from the coalition. “It was by far the worst loss suffered by the coalition and one of the darkest days in the UAE’s history.” 
Fars News in Iran quotes Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarei who warned that any attack would be retaliated against, like the "airport-to-airport" equation against Riyadh attacks. Fars News notes that “informed sources said that Sanaa was determined to give a ‘painful response’ to any direct or indirect attack by Riyadh on the Safar oil fields, quoting Yemeni [Houthi] government officials as saying: ‘As long as Aramco - the backbone of the Saudi economy - If we do not disable it, we will not rest.’” 
The Houthis say they are in the midst of their latest operations against Saudi Arabia and a large scale offensive in Marib. The report quotes Mujib Shamsan telling Al-Akhbar: "The most important message is to warn the Saudi regime not to think of attacking Ma'rib oil structures ....Therefore, if the Safar oil sectors are targeted by Saudi or Riyadh-based fighter jets, the Sanaa forces will also use ‘UAVs and missiles will bomb Saudi oil structures in a large-scale operation.’” He warned of another Abqaiq-style attack.
That attack was carried out by Iran, showing how Houthi operations and Iranian operations are closely coordinated. The warning now is of a larger “scope” attack on Saudi Arabia. The Houthis claim they recently targeted five Saudi airports and “prompted the Saudi Airlines to delay dozens of flights.” 
The warnings represent a major potential escalation. 


Tags Iran yemen houthi UAE missiles
