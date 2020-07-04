The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4

The Iranian-backed militias have been increasingly expressing anger at the US and Saudi Arabia and Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 4, 2020 19:12
Iranian-backed militias stand on a tank close to the Syria-Iraq border (photo credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)
Iranian-backed militias stand on a tank close to the Syria-Iraq border
(photo credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)
Iranian-backed groups in Iraq are pushing their gains after having humiliated the prime minister last week. Their goal now in Iraq is to push for what they call “sovereignty” and get the US to leave. The US has forces in Iraq to fight ISIS as part of the international Coalition. On July 4, US Independence Day, mysterious explosions were heard in Baghdad.
The Iranian-backed militias, all of which are part of the government’s security forces called Popular Mobilization Units, have been increasingly expressing anger at the US and Saudi Arabia and Israel. They appear to want to dictate Iraq’s foreign policy. As such one of their officials, Qasim al-Ariji has been appointed to the position of National Security Advisor after having run the Interior Ministry. The Interior Ministry is led by members of the Badr Organization, one of the pro-Iranian groups.
Overall there is much left for these militias to secure in terms of power. They have been on the back foot for half a year due to protests and uncertainty. They also suffered setbacks due to US airstrikes. But they want to push things to a head with the US and members of Kataib Hezbollah have carried out rocket attacks on US forces.
Now, in the context of US-Iran tensions and Iraq’s uncertain future, it appears that these groups want to slowly push their role increasingly on the Prime Minister. He failed to detain and prosecute members of Kataib Hezbollah detained last month and then released. This may have been a key moment when he wanted to test how they would respond. The Prime Minister is Mustafa Kadhimi, a former activist and intelligence chief. But he is isolated with Iraq suffering Covid-19 and economic challenges as well as a Turkish invasion in northern Iraq. Balancing all these issues is leaving Baghdad unable to push a clear foreign policy.
The government wants to secure the borders and end the ISIS insurgency as well as reassert itself. There are signs of hope, with reconstruction in Mosul and other areas. But there are also many pieces of evidence that show that Iranian-backed groups can, at a moments notice, do as they please.


Tags Iran Iraq ISIS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by