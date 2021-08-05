The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian man arrested as child executed after decade in prison - Amnesty

Sajad Sanjari was arrested in 2010 for fatally stabbing a man he said had tried to rape him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 5, 2021 11:57
Old rope with hangman’s noose (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Old rope with hangman’s noose (illustrative).
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An Iranian man who was arrested at the age of 15 was executed in secret earlier this week by Iranian authorities, according to Amnesty International.
Sajad Sanjari was arrested in 2010 for fatally stabbing a man he said had tried to rape him.
Sanjari said he had acted in self-defense after the man threatened to attack and rape him, but he was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 2012.
The court rejected Sanjari's claims of self-defense due to several witnesses attesting to the deceased's good character and due to the fact that he had been warned ahead of time and did not raise the matter with the authorities or seek help.
The case cycled through the Iranian court system for a few years, with the Supreme Court initially rejecting the conviction and death sentence in 2012, due to flaws in the investigation process, but then upheld it in 2014.
In January 2017, Sanjari's scheduled execution was halted due to an international outcry, including a statement by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Sanjari was hanged in Dizelabad prison in Kermanshah province in western Iran on August 2, without his family being notified until a prison official asked them to collect his body later that day, according to Amnesty.
"With the secret execution of Sajad Sanjari, the Iranian authorities have yet again demonstrated the utter cruelty of their juvenile justice system," said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International. "The use of the death penalty against people who were under 18 at the time of the crime is absolutely prohibited under international law, and constitutes a cruel assault on child rights."
Two other Iranian men, Hossein Shahbazi and Arman Abdolali, have also been sentenced to death for crimes that took place when they were 17 years old.
Shahbazi's execution was scheduled for July 25 but was postponed at the last minute amid an international outcry, according to Amnesty, which warned that his execution could be rescheduled at any moment.
Over 80 individuals are on death row in Iran for crimes that took place when they were children, according to Amnesty. At least three such people were executed last year.
Amnesty stressed that the real numbers of such people who are at risk of execution and have been executed so far are likely to be higher.
Boys aged above 15 lunar years and girls aged above nine lunar years can be tried as adults in certain cases, including murder, and be punished with the death penalty.


Tags Iran children amnesty international Execution
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel stuck in neutral on fixing traffic crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by