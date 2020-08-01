Iranian media claims intel forces arrested head of US terror group Tondar

The ringleader is Jamshid Sharmahd, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and ISNA reported, citing a statement reportedly released by Iran's Intelligence Ministry on Saturday. The news outlets allege Sharmahd was responsible for leading the 2008 terror bombing of the Hosseynieh Seyed al-Shohada Mosque in the city of Shiraz, during which 14 people were killed and 215 were wounded.



Tondar did not confirm the detention. In reaction to what it said were reports of Sharmahd's "abduction," the group said on its website it did not confirm "stories being told by various networks".

However it said in an earlier posting on social media that "Tondar... will continue to fight even in the absence of a commander."

Based in Los Angeles, the little-known Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar, says it seeks to restore the Iranian monarchy that was overthrown by the 1979 Islamic revolution. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad.

According to the group’s website, Sharmahd is an electronics engineer who was born in March 1955. The website said he is Iranian-German and lived in Germany before moving to Los Angeles in 2003.

The Iranian ministry statement said further details of the arrest would be announced later. Iranian state media published a photo purportedly of Sharmahd.