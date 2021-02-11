The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian textbooks full of antisemitic, anti-American content - ADL

In the first study of its kind in the past five years, ADL examined Iranian textbooks, with a focus on documenting antisemitism, incitement to violence and the promotion of hate.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 09:17
Protesters burn the US and Israeli flags during a demonstration against the the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, in Tehran, Iran, November 28, 2020. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Protesters burn the US and Israeli flags during a demonstration against the the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, in Tehran, Iran, November 28, 2020.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iranian state textbooks were found to be full of antisemitic and anti-American content in a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released on Thursday.
In the first report of its kind in the past five years, ADL examined Iranian textbooks, with a focus on documenting antisemitism, incitement to violence and the promotion of hate.
The ADL stressed that it is important to document educational materials in order to "confirm if and how such messages are in fact being propagated today, to justify greater public awareness about this issue, and to inform policymakers in Washington and around the world about the extent, nature, and importance of responding to this challenge."
The report found that Iranian state textbooks strenuously militarize the country's youth, indoctrinating them for war. Entire courses in the state curriculum are dedicated to "Defense Preparation" and militant messages are present throughout the curriculum, including in history and religious lessons. Incitement to hatred against Jews and Israel and anti-imperialist messages against the US and other countries are present in history, religion and social studies as well.
Despite continued claims by the Iranian government that its enmity is against Israel and not the Jewish people, state educational material teaches hateful messages about Jews in both ancient and modern history, with Jews depicted in accordance with a wide range of antisemitic myths and tropes.
For example, a Grade 11 history textbook states that "the hypocrites and the Jews" led individuals and groups in conspiring against Mohammed and the Muslims who are described as making efforts "for political unity and the peaceful coexistence among the residents of Medina." The same textbook described the continued "conspiracies of the Jews against the Muslims."
A Grade 11 sociology book described the "first Freemasonry cells" as mostly "Western Jewish gold hoarders and capitalists," who's slogans had an "anti-religious identity."
The same textbook quotes the common antisemitic trope of Jewish control of the media, stating "“The gathering of media power in the hand of wealth owners and Zionist associations not only makes the cultural identity of non-Western societies vulnerable but also is a clear contradiction to the democratic values of the Western world.”
Students are instructed to chant "Death to Israel" and taught that Israel is "fake" and must be destroyed.
State textbooks also portrayed pictures of child and adult soldiers, glorifying martyrdom and terrorist leaders. A grade 10 textbook on Defense Preparation demonstrated the parts that make up a Kalashnikov automatic rifle. The same textbook includes a lesson on cyber warfare.
The state textbooks also teach that the US has been committed to regime change in Iran since 1979, as part of a "satanic plan" to subjugate true Islam, with economic sanctions portrayed as part of this scheme. American and European cultural influences are also protrayed as part of a "soft war" or "cultural attack" against Islam.
For example, a Grade 12 religion and life textbook quotes Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stating "Whether we like it or not, the Zionists, America and the Soviets will be pursuing us to tarnish our religious identity and the dignity of our school of thought."
A Grade 9 textbook compared the siege of early Muslims in the valley of Abu Talib in an attempt to get them to renounce Islam to the current economic sanctions placed against Iran. Another Grade 9 textbook compared Cain, Abraha Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Hitler, Saddam Hussein and George Bush as "faithless and greedy people" and "companions of Satan" who resorted to "war and aggression."
A Grade 10 textbook described foreign media reports about the spread of the novel coronavirus as a "coordinated way" to prevent people from attending the national celebration of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution last year.
A Grade 9 textbook described a "soft war" against Iran, including films, video games, drugs, immodesty, the mocking of Islam and the creation of divisions between Shi'ites and Sunnis. The same textbook encouraged students to "review the foreigners’ plans to defeat Islamic Iran, and talk with your friends in class about ways to confront these plans.”
Iranian students are additionally taught that ISIS is a fabrication by the US, Zionists and Arab puppets. The Baha'i faith is referred to as a colonialist contrivance and Baha'i and followers of Wahhabism, the main Islamic stream in Saudi Arabia, are demonized as untrustworthy and even filthy.
“While some curricula in the region are starting to improve, scaling back incitement and encouraging discussions about tolerance, Tehran’s educational antisemitism and incitement to violence is as militant as ever,” said report author David Weinberg, ADL’s Washington Director for International Affairs. “From demonizing Jews in lessons about ancient history to glorifying antisemitic terrorists as recently as 2020, Tehran’s current curriculum is brimming with state-sponsored bigotry.”


Tags Iran United States Islamic Antisemitism Bahai antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by