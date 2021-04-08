The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million -health ministry

Health officials have called on Iranians to avoid unnecessary trips and stay home.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2021 13:51
A medical staff member in protective gear checks the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq March 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
A medical staff member in protective gear checks the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq March 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
DUBAI - Iran’s coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Thursday, with a new 24-hour record of over 22,000 infections, the health ministry said as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the spreading contagion.
"Unfortunately with 118 new fatalities since yesterday, we have recorded a total of 63,884 coronavirus deaths...The number of infected people in the country has reached 2,006,934 with 22,586 new cases since Wednesday," ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television.
Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and several other businesses have been closed for two weeks, Iranian state media said, following a sharp increase in infections over the past days.
Health officials have called on Iranians to avoid unnecessary trips and stay home. Some reports suggested that most of Iran's 31 provinces have moved from the lower risk orange level to coronavirus red alert.
Authorities have blamed the surge above all on millions of Iranians ignoring guidelines and traveling or holding family gatherings during Nowruz, the Iranian New Year holiday that ran for two weeks from March 20.


