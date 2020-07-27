Iran's government spokesman tests positive for coronavirus

Iran has the Middle East's highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases and infections and deaths have risen sharply since restrictions on movement began to be eased in mid-April.

There have been a total of 293,606 cases and 255,144 recoveries in the Islamic Republic, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced on state TV on Monday.

The latest daily death toll of 212 brings the total number of deaths to 15,912.

A vice president, a member of the Expediency Council and several parliamentarians are among the officials who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged people on Saturday to observe health protocols and practice social distancing during upcoming Muslim festivities, as a health official said there had been a surge in coronavirus infections in a major holy city.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, speaking on state television on Saturday, urged people not to visit the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, which he said had seen an increase of 300% in COVID-19 cases over a one-month period.