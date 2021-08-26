The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran's Raisi names wanted mass murderer of 85 Argentinians as VP for Economics

"Iran is clearly seeking to normalize mass murder and is testing the will of the international community."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2021 22:32
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi receives the endorsement decree for his presidency from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Islamic Republic of Iran's newly appointed vice president for economic affairs minister Moshen Rezae is wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization for the 1994 mass murder of 85 Argentinians at the Jewish community center (AMIA) in Buenos Aires.
The Iranian regime-controlled Tehran Times reported on Wednesday that "According to a decree by the president, Rezaei has also been appointed as the secretary of the Supreme Economic Coordination Council and the head of the government's Economic Headquarters. Rezaei was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for 16 years and also held office as the secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council."
The US government sanctioned the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization.
Toby Dershowitz, Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Strategy at the US-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Jerusalem Post that "Iranian president [Ebrahim] Raisi has named Interpol red notice holder Mohsen  Rezae - wanted in connection with the murder of 85 Argentinians - as the Islamic Republic's VP for Economic Affairs.
"Recently, Ahmad Vahidi, also wanted for the AMIA murders, was named the IRI's Interior  Minister. Iran's cabinet is shaping up to be a 'who's who' of men meant  to serve jail time rather than serving the people of Iran."
Dershowitz, who is a long-time analyst of the 1994 AMIA bombing,  added that "Iran is clearly seeking to normalize mass murder and is testing the will of the international community."


