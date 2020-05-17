Iran's tankers are in the Atlantic, heading for Venezuela

Iran’s Fars News is tracking Iran’s five tankers that are heading for Venezuela. The US has said it would consider measures to stop Iran delivering gasoline to the Nicolas Maduro regime in Caracas. Iran and Caracas are allies. Turkey and Russia also support Maduro.Iran is proud that its fleet of tankers are crossing the high seas. The Fortune, Petonia and Forest had crossed the Straits of Gibraltor over the last 24 hours and the Fortune is estimated to be around a week away from Caracas. Iranian officials have not confirmed that the tankers are going to Venezuela or have fuel on board. However Iran’s media, relying on western sources, admit that the tankers are heading for Venezuela. Iran has been paid in gold by Caracas to supply much-needed fuel. Venezuela’s economy is a shambles. Maduro recently surprised a group of mercenaries and Venezuelan dissidents, capturing two Americans in an ill-planned raid that has embarrassed Washington. Iran has taken the opportunity to turn up the dial of controversy by poking its tankers through what could be a US naval screen. America has guided missile destroyers that could interdict the Iranians. But that would lead to a major crises and the IRGC has threatened retaliation. Iran is rolling the dice with all its tankers heading for South America.