Iran’s unveiled new ballistic missile facility with ‘missile train’

This is Iran’s message: We can threaten the US in Iraq, we have inroads south of the US border, and we have new missiles that can be hidden and can strike at Israel, the US and Saudi Arabia.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 14:27
Hossein Salami, deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard (photo credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)
Hossein Salami, deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard
(photo credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)
Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile facility this week. Key military officials such as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps head Hossein Salami went to show off the new site and its apparently unique train-mounted ballistic missile launcher. The underground facility appears to showcase Iran’s ability to hide its missiles and then bring them out in the open to fire at enemies.

Tal Inbar, an expert in missiles and rocketry, pointed out online that the new Iranian mobile platforms have wheels and a launcher with a hydraulic leg. The multiple long range ballistic missile facility showcases Iran’s abilities and was brought out during the week of US elections likely as a purposeful jab at the White House. Tasnim news noted that the “automated and smart system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, has been manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.”
Video of the new facility was posted online along with media tours. Iran is thus not trying to keep this secret. Iran’s message is that this mobile platform could enable numerous missiles to be fired in a “continuous” manner as they are brought out to a launch platform and then more are brought by the train-style mobile platform. The missile on display was the Emad ballistic missile. Posters at the facility vowed “severe revenge” against the US. Around five missiles can be wheeled out at one time.
The Emad is a liquid-fueled missile that is based on Iran’s successful Shahab line, developed from the Shahab-3. It was successfully tested in 2015 and is also based on a North Korean missile. It has a precision range up to 1,700 km according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance. It may be accurate up to 500 meters of its target which in modern terms of accuracy is not as precise as one would want, but given its size and payload that’s enough to threaten the type of targets Iran would want to strike. These kinds of ballistic missiles are a threat to Israel, the US and allies in the region.  
Iran unveiled the missile as it sent its foreign minister Javad Zarif to Venezuela on an “American tour.” This was also designed to be done during the US election week to show Iran’s foreign policy inroads close to the US. Iran is also bragging on its Press TV that pro-Iranian militias want to eject the US from Iraq and that these militias are giving the US time to pack up and go. This is Iran’s message: We can threaten the US in Iraq, we have inroads south of the US border, and we have new missiles that can be hidden and can strike at Israel, the US and Saudi Arabia. Iran and its allies in the region, from Iraq to Lebanon, are also seeking to reach out to China to supplant the US role. The pro-Iranian Badr party in Iraq has voiced support for more work with China, for instance.
Concerns that Iran has renewed work with North Korea on ballistic missiles is tied to Iran bragging about its new launchers and facilities. The ballistic missiles are the cornerstone of Iran's indigenous military program and new threats. It also showed off a new drone this week that could also carry its own bombs. This first use of a new type of drone is part of Iran's success in drone warfare. In addition, Iran says it has new kamikaze drones, called Arash, and other new weapons on the way.


