Iraqi security services arrest ISIS leader - report

Iraqi security services arrested ISIS leader Abdulnasser al-Qirdash, the ISIS operative who took over leading the terrorist group after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019, according to Arab media sources.

Over the course of the past few months, various reports have been published with regard to the identity of the ISIS leader. In January, the Guardian reported that his name was Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla. The report relied on sources from two foreign intelligence agencies, where it was discovered that he is one of the founders of the organization.

In March 2020, the US National Archives and Federal Register released a statement signed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listing Malwa's many other pseudonyms, in which they reported that he is the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

According to the British intelligence agencies, he was appointed leader hours after al-Baghdadi's assassination during a special operation held by US special forces.