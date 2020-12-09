IRGC commander threatens 'Iran's enemies' after Fakhrizadeh assassination

Iran's commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, addressed the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Israel Hayom reported. In his response, Salami instead spoke about Iran's sworn enemies, though did not mention Israel specifically. "Iran's sworn enemies should know that the Shahids (Islamic martyrs) are our burning flames, we will continue on the path they have laid out before us, we will not stop," he said in a speech translated from the Iranian news agency Tasnim. "Our enemies are waiting in fear, knowing we will choose when and how to strike most efficiently, with each Shahid that falls, our power grows, and our enemies will be wise to understand that." In a direct warning to Iran, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned, during a visit to the border with Syria, that Israel is prepared for any attack against it.“Our message is clear,” Kochavi said. “We will continue to act as vigorously as necessary against Iranian entrenchment in Syria, and we are fully prepared for any sort of aggression against us."Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report
