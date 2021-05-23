The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IRGC’s Esmail Ghaani tells Islamic Jihad they defeated “Zionist pride”

The comments made by Iran’s head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Esmail Ghaani praised death and martyrdom and said that they look forward to death with longing and passion.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 23, 2021 23:52
Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the newly appointed commander of the country's Quds Force, is seen in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained January 3, 2020 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the newly appointed commander of the country's Quds Force, is seen in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained January 3, 2020
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran’s head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force told his Palestinian Islamic Jihad counterpart Akram al-Ajouri that the recent war against Israel had “destroyed the pride of the Zionist army.” His comments come after Hamas reportedly thanked Iran for its support in the war. Iran backs not only Hamas but also Islamic Jihad, which has offices in Damascus.  Ajouri was reportedly targeted in an airstrike in Damascus in November 2019 during Israel-PIJ tensions. 
Ghaani’s macabre letter, according to Al-Mayadeen, praised death and martyrdom, noting that while the killing of pro-Iran operatives is a threat, they look forward to death with longing and passion. Ghaani’s predecessor Qasem Soleimani was killed by the US in 2020 and is seen as a great martyr.  
The letter to Ajouri, one of several letters and memos of support that have been sent from Iran to Hamas and PIJ recently, said that “we believe that every drop of blood that falls on the way to Jerusalem brings us closer to liberating it from the filth of the occupier.” The term “filth” is used in anti-Israel protests in the West in which Jews have been described as “filth.” It may be that Iran’s messaging uses Islamist terminology to inform terms like “filth” being applied to Israel and Jews, much as the Nazis used such terminology. These terms were used in recent anti-Israel protests in Germany. 
The support for PIJ includes more imagery about martyrdom and calls for Palestinians to be “steadfast.” It calls upon “all the mujahideen in the land of Palestine. I kiss your striving hands, which God throws at his enemy, and which pave the way to making the clear conquest, God willing." This was similar to a message sent to Hamas’ Mohammed Deif. Clearly Ghaani is trying to bolster the “resistance” access and thank them for fighting Israel on behalf of Iran. It appears that Iran timed this war to coincide with Quds Day on May 7, ordering Hamas to begin the battle on May 10. It has put Palestinians and Hamas back on the agenda with Hamas now being treated normally by international media, rather than a terrorist group. Iran is pleased.
Ghaani also called the head of Islamic Jihad Ziad Nakhaleh, a frequent guest of the Iranian regime, and he called Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh. “We will offer everything we can to achieve the goal of liberating all of the Palestinian land,” he said.  


