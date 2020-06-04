The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Is Tunisia on the brink of crisis?

Tunisia was the one success story of the Arab Spring. It became a democracy and has not been taken over by hard-right Islamists or generals.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 4, 2020 07:58
Protests in Tunisia (photo credit: REUTERS)
Protests in Tunisia
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Tunisia’s Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, who is from the right-leaning Islamist party Ennahda, has warned that current attempts to dissolve parliament are “confusing and  unconstitutional.” Turkish, Qatari and Gulf media are highlighting the crisis which means foreign governments are paying close attention to Tunisia and perhaps hoping to undermine the country. At the center of the uncertainty in Tunisia are discussions about neighboring Libya’s civil war.
Tunisia was the one success story of the Arab Spring. It became a democracy and has not been taken over by hard-right Islamists or generals. Unlike Turkey, the largest jailor of journalists in the world, or Egypt where freedoms have been rapidly reduced since 2011, Tunisia has tried to have an open and active politics. Today Ennahda holds 52 seats in the 217-seat assembly. But talk of the country being  “sabotaged” with “plots” is not helpful and  indicates a crisis is brewing.
Ennahda says that there are campaigns of incitement against them and that there is propaganda  from  foreign media. It appears Tunisia is concerned about the experience of neighboring Libya. In Libya a proxy war between Turkey, which backs the GNA government in Tripoli, and Egypt which backs the LNA of Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, has led to increased clashes. Turkey has been pouring in Syrian rebel mercenaries and drones, with a fleet of ships and cargo flights plying the way. Haftar was in Cairo on Wednesday to talks  with the Egyptians. The Russians have sent warplanes to bolster the LNA.
Small Tunisia, a more liberal and open minded country, is close to Libya. It has seen threats from groups like ISIS and there is a radical fringe in the country. Many hundreds of Tunisians joined ISIS, traveling to Turkey before entering Syria. Turkey’s goal is to turn countries  into the region into semi-despotic unstable areas, similar to what it did in northern Syria, with mercenaries controlling the area and free press imprisoned. The enemies of Turkey appear to want the reverse side of that coin with generals in charge. Tunisia therefore represents a prize  to be undermined, an area of freedom that challenges the prevailing currents where one form of authoritarianism or another must prevail.
Ghannouchi has warned that chaos may be coming. In an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu he denied a dispute with Tunisian president Kais Saied. He argued that demonstrations are an important part of democracy. But he warned  demonstrators not to burn and loot and harm the public domain. He also told Anadolu that dissolving the parliament was a recipe for chaos.
Parliament held a session overnight from Wednesday to Thursday morning in which Ghannouchi was accused of being a “client of Turkey and  Qatar” and that he was in touch with Libyan political parties. Opposition voices claimed Ghannouchi was part of the Muslim Brotherhood and was in touch with extremists. According to reports in Al-Ain media in the Gulf, which opposes Turkey’s role in the region, Ghannouchi has been favoring Ankara and seeking to support Ankara’s role in Libya. This appears to contradict Ghannouchi’s role as Speaker, because he  is not the head of state. Tunisians don’t want the Speaker taking sides in Libya.
Because media in Turkey is entirely pro-government and basically serve as mouthpieces for the ruling AKP and because media in Qatar or the rest of the Gulf all only parrot the various regime narratives, none of the accounts of what is happening in Tunisia can be fully understood without putting them all together. He focus on Tunisia, by both Ankara and Abu Dhabi, would seem to indicate that what comes next is part of a larger regional struggle and that it may impact Libya as well.


Tags tunisia arab spring Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid debates over annexation, the Negev experiences lawlessnes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by