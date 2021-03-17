The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

ISIS in Mozambique 'beheading' children, reports say

Experts across the Sahel and Central Africa, most of them European, tend to see the conflicts as linked to economic or “tribal” issues and try to deny that religion plays a role.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 17, 2021 14:22
ISIS fighter beheading boy, 16, in Syria (photo credit: ARAB MEDIA)
ISIS fighter beheading boy, 16, in Syria
(photo credit: ARAB MEDIA)
ISIS-linked extremists are reportedly beheading children in Mozambique, the BBC claimed on Wednesday.
ISIS has largely been defeated in the Middle East but the genocidal Islamist extremism that it once sought to bring to Iraq and Syria is now being carried out in areas in Africa. For many years various groups linked to Al Qaida or Islamist extremists percolated across the Sahel and in Somalia. They have now spread down to Mozambique and its Cabo Delgado region.
When claims of ISIS extremists infiltrating and taking root in Mozambique first appeared years ago some scoffed at the notion. This was the same narrative that cast doubt on Boko Haram in Nigeria. In 2012 an article at the New York Times claimed that there was no proof that a “well-organized, ideologically coherent terrorist group called Boko Haram even exists.”
It did exist and within two years was not only murdering thousands but was kidnapping children and women, much as ISIS did in Iraq. Soon it had pledged allegiance to ISIS.  
Experts across the Sahel and Central Africa, most of them European, tend to see the conflicts as linked to economic or “tribal” issues and try to deny that religion plays a role. This is because of the usual tendency to turn ISIS-linked groups into “militants” or “insurgents,” despite methods like beheading and targeting of religious non-Muslim minorities that are more similar to the methods of the Nazis than insurgencies.  
It now appears that the ISIS-linked group in Mozambique, called “Al-Shabab” like a similarly named group in Somalia, is involved in beheadings of children. Aid agency “Save the Children” has said that the beheadings have taken place, the BBC reported Wednesday.
“One mother told the agency she had had to watch as her 12-year-old son was killed in this way close to where she was hiding with her other children. More than 2,500 people have been killed and 700,000 have fled their homes since an Islamist insurgency began in 2017,” the reports say.
The reports do not say why people are being beheaded. Boko Haram has targeted Christians and also Muslims in mosques in its campaign. ISIS also slaughtered Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes and massacred Shi’ites before it turned its attention to ethnically-cleansing Christians and genociding Yazidis. The overall context of the beheadings may be hidden by organizations and media that have an interest in not wanting the conflict to be perceived as “religious” because of the need to pretend it is largely just economics that drives the brutality. The use of beheading tends to be a religious motif of Islamist groups, a stylized method of killing “infidels.”  
The BBC notes that the United Nations special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions described the militants' actions as "cruel beyond words". The narrative of others is that ISIS has “exploited” a local “insurgency.” As the BBC notes “Some analysts believe the insurgency's roots lay in socio-economic grievances, with many locals complaining that they have benefited little from the province's ruby and gas industries.”
It is unclear why beheading children would help economic “grievances.” However, in Iraq in 2014 we were also told that ISIS was genociding poor minorities because ISIS members, many of them from wealthy countries in Europe, were “disenfranchised.” For instance, one leader of a “human rights” group in the West noted on June 11, 2014, that ISIS in Iraq had “reportedly tried not to alienate local population” and accused the Iraqi government of sectarian repression.”
ISIS drove millions from their homes, systematically executed thousands of Yazidis and kidnapped and sold into slavery Yazidi women and children. It was unclear how committing genocide is not an act of alienating local people.
As with Mozambique, lack of information about the true beliefs of ISIS members and their world view and tactics led to false reports about what they were doing. It is not clear if the full details about what is happening in Cabo Delgado will reveal a conflict that could impact the wider region, or whether the beheadings and murders will remain confined to the area. A relatively weak security infrastructure has led to reports that military contractors or “mercenaries” are being hired to fight the extremists.  
Reports at the New York Times and Vice say that South African and American “mercenaries” are involved. Some claim these fighters are also committing abuses. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons that lead countries not to care about what happens in swaths of Africa, the conflict may continue until it threatens a regional capital.
In February an Italian ambassador was killed in an unrelated conflict in the Congo. France is involved in a wide-ranging battle against extremists in the Sahel. This week armed men murdered 58 people in Niger, in another atrocity that went largely unnoticed. 


Tags Terrorism ISIS boko haram al qaida mozambique
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by