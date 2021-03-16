Israel and Middle East lead arms deals

International arms transfers are going strong in the Middle East, even if they are “leveling off” in other regions, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a group that monitors arms transfers. SIPRI Arms Transfer Database is the only public resource that provides consistent information, often estimates, on all international transfers of major arms, it says. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, are world leaders in the industry. Israel’s exports were 59 percent higher in the last five years, than the period between 2011-2015. That’s big news for the defense giants. Israel’s IAI is cashing in on new interest in loitering munitions for instance. Elbit Systems is picking up contracts in Europe and Rafael’s Iron Dome and Trophy are getting new recognition. Iron Dome was sent to the US and Trophy is being used by Germany now. Both systems celebrate ten years in operation this year in Israel. In addition Israeli companies have made major inroads in India, and other countries.“International transfers of major arms stayed at the same level between 2011–15 and 2016–20. Substantial increases in transfers by three of the top five arms exporters—the USA, France and Germany—were largely offset by declining Russian and Chinese arms exports,” the group said on Monday. Middle Eastern arms imports grew by 25%. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt were leaders in the last four years, with Doha increasing its purchased by a whopping 361%. Israeli exports represent three percent of the global total between 2016 and 2020. Israel’s big three defense giants, Elbit Systems, IAI and
SIPRI says that “Israel accounted for 69 per cent of Azerbaijan’s arms imports,” in the most recent period. Azerbaijan recently fought a war with Armenia. Israeli’s Uvda program and documentary filmmaker Itai Anghel shows how Israeli drones played a key and controversial role in that conflict. Israel has exported hundreds of drones to Azerbaijan, along with other defense systems, according to reports.
"It is too early to say whether the period of rapid growth in arms transfers of the past two decades is over," said Pieter D. Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms and Military Expenditure Programme. Among the western powers exports rose while Russia and Chinese exports fell. Exports by China, the world's fifth largest arms exporter from 2016–20, decreased by 7.8 per cent between 2011–15 and 2016–20, the report notes. The Middle East is where all the arms seem to be going. The report notes that the UAE is seeking 50 F-35 fifth generation aircraft. "Egypt's arms imports increased by 136 per cent between 2011–15 and 2016–20. Egypt, which is involved in disputes with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean, has invested heavily in its naval forces," it noted. Turkey's arms imports fell by 59 per cent between 2011–15 and 2016–20. This is big news because Turkey is now rapidly building indigenous capacity to build drones and other weapons. The Middle East is buying up arms because of tensions between Iran and the region, ongoing wars in Syria, Libya, Yemen and elsewhere and because many countries here are pioneering new weapon systems like drones and that means others need better air defenses. For instance, Israel's IAI and UAE's Edge signed an MOU recently on countering UAV threats. Iran used drones to attack Saudi Arabia in 2019, and Iranian-backed groups in Yemen called the Houthis use drones and missiles weekly against Sauid Arabia. Israel is also building up its navy with new Sa'ar 6 ships and it appears all the other navies in the region are also increasing their systems. The Middle East, long a testing ground for US and Soviet weapons, is now producing its own weapons and buying weapons from new suppliers. US fifth generation planes like the F-35 are in high demand as is Russia's S-400 and Israeli systems like the Iron Dome.