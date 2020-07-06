The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel blamed for explosion at Iran nuclear site - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 6, 2020 08:22
View of a damage building after a fire broke out at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan, Iran, July 2, 2020.
View of a damage building after a fire broke out at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan, Iran, July 2, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel was behind an explosion and fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear complex caused by a "powerful bomb," a Middle Eastern intelligence official with knowledge of the incident told The New York Times on Monday.
A member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed to the Times that an explosive was used in the incident as well. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity.
Israel has worked to disrupt Iran's nuclear program in the past, including the Stuxnet cyberattack, with targeted Iran's nuclear centrifuges, was blamed on Israel and the US.
The IRGC member told the Times that the possibility that a cyberattack was behind the incident at Natanz had been ruled out.
In response to questions concerning the incident, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated at a conference of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post that "we take actions that are better left unsaid."
Meanwhile, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz told Army Radio that "Not every incident that transpires in Iran necessarily has something to do with us... All those systems are complex, they have very high safety constraints and I'm not sure they always know how to maintain them."
An explosion and fire were reported at the Natanz facility on Thursday, part of a series of explosions and fires reported at Iranian infrastructure sites in the past few weeks.
Iranian reports originally referred the explosion as an "incident" without providing further details. Iran's top security body said on Friday that the cause of an incident and fire at Natanz had been determined and would be announced later.
Some Iranian officials have said it may have been caused by cyber sabotage and one warned that Tehran would retaliate against any country carrying out such attacks.
An Iranian official has confirmed that the incident impacted Iran's nuclear program, but promised to repair the damage.
"The incident could slow down the development and production of advanced centrifuges in the medium term ... Iran will replace the damaged building with a bigger one that has more advanced equipment," state news agency IRNA quoted the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying.
Reuters, Lahav Harkov and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


