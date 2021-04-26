The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel ready to make greater demands in talks with Lebanon on sea border

Israel’s new line is based on the maritime borders between Cyprus and Lebanon.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 26, 2021 16:19
The proposed Israel-Lebanon maritime border. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The proposed Israel-Lebanon maritime border.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Israel prepared to respond to increased demands from Lebanon by claiming more than double the area of the Mediterranean Sea that is currently in dispute, according to a map obtained by The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
The map shows what the Energy Ministry has called "Line 310" - the red line - which extends significantly further north than Israel's starting negotiating position - the blue line on the map.
Israel and Lebanon began US-mediated negotiations on their maritime border in October, which were the first talks between the countries in 30 years. The countries hope that settling the border would encourage further gas exploration in the area; Israel already pumps significant amounts of gas from the Mediterranean, but Lebanon has yet to do so.
The Lebanese delegation would not speak directly to the Israelis in the talks at Naquora, a UN base on the Israel-Lebanon border, and faced significant pressure from Hezbollah to abandon the negotiations. After four rounds of talks, negotiations stopped in November. Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz accused Lebanon of changing its position seven times, presenting “positions which add up to a provocation.”
The blue and green lines on the map represent the countries’ official positions, as submitted to the UN. The disputed area starts from the countries’ border on the Mediterranean Sea, and is 5 to 6 km. wide on average. The area originally under dispute would be about 2% of Israel’s economic waters.
During negotiations, Lebanon increased its demand with a line extending much further south, increasing the disputed area from about 860 square km to 2,300 square km.
Two weeks ago, Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Michel Najjar announced that the government signed a decree expanding its exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea to the extent presented in the negotiations, and said it would be submitted to the UN.
“We will not give up any inch of our homeland or a drop of its waters or an inch of its dignity,” Najjar said.
Steinitz then ordered that Israel make maximalist demands of its own, to counter the Lebanese claims, and the Energy Ministry drew up the map with the new line.
“This wasn’t our original intention, but the moment Lebanon moved forward with submitting their line, we prepared to submit ours, which, in symmetry with theirs, encroaches on hundreds of kilometers of Lebanon’s economic waters,” an Energy Ministry source explained on Monday.
Israel’s new line is based on the maritime borders between Cyprus and Lebanon.
“It doesn’t promote a solution, but it creates symmetry,” the source said.
In the meantime, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has yet to sign the decree expanding Lebanon’s maritime borders and submitting the new map to the UN.
As such, Israel has withheld its map, “out of a real desire to give continued negotiations a chance,” the Energy Ministry source said.
Last week, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said, following a meeting with Aoun, that negotiations between Israel and Lebanon "have potential to unlock significant economic benefits for Lebanon."
“This is all the more critical against the backdrop of the severe economic crisis the country is facing," Hale added.
The Energy Ministry source expressed hope that, under the Biden administration, talks will restart and be productive.
Reuters contributed to this report.


