Israel suspicious of Erdogan’s overtures

“I don’t really believe he’s being honest,” the source said. “We need to see actions.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 19:41
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 13, 2017. (photo credit: KAYHAN OZER/PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 13, 2017.
(photo credit: KAYHAN OZER/PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cannot harbor Hamas terrorists and try to forge closer ties with Israel, a senior diplomatic source said on Sunday.
The comments came after Erdogan told reporters on Friday that Turkey “would have liked to bring our ties [with Israel] to a better point.”
“If there were no issues at the top level [in Israel], our ties could have been very different,” Erdogan said, apparently accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the strained relations between the countries.
Still, the Turkish president said Israel’s “Palestine policy is our red line... [Israel’s] merciless acts are unacceptable.”
The senior diplomatic source said Erdogan “has a system,” by which he tries to bolster economic ties between Israel and Turkey, while supporting Islamist extremists that attack Israel.
“He can’t have it both ways,” the source stated. “You can’t strengthen relations with Israel and be the place in which Hamas operatives feel most comfortable.”
The Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Erdogan’s remarks.
The US has condemned Turkey twice in the past year for harboring senior Hamas terrorists.
After establishing ties in 1949, Turkey and Israel were allies for decades, but those relations have frayed in recent years.
Erdogan’s party, AKP, has repeatedly compared Israel to Nazi Germany and condemns Israel’s “occupation” of the West Bank and treatment of the Palestinians, despite its own illegal occupation of northern Syria and persecution of the Kurds.
In recent months, Turkey criticized the Abraham Accords, by which Israel established diplomatic relations with four Arab countries. Turkey under Erdogan has close ties with Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, which make up a different axis in the Middle East than that of Israel’s new diplomatic partners, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as Saudi Arabia, and supports a different side in the Libyan civil war than the UAE.
Turkey has also raised tensions with Cyprus and Greece, claiming large swaths of the Mediterranean as its own, and sending ships to areas where EU countries conduct gas exploration.
The Foreign Ministry denied reports that Erdogan had appointed a new ambassador to Israel. Al-Monitor had reported that Ankara chose Ufuk Ulutas for the job; Ulutas is a Hebrew University alumnus who has called Zionism racist and has accused Israel of committing massacres.

Seth Frantzman and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Turkey Middle East
