Haifa’s Pluristem Therapeutics and the United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to collaborate and capitalize on each company’s cell therapy expertise.Pluristem has been treating COVID-19 patients with its biological therapeutic products since the first wave. In May, its PLX cells therapy was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for a Phase II study in the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Its stem cells are sources from the placenta. Preliminary results of the use of Pluristem on 18 patients through coronavirus compassionate use programs in Israel and the US in May showed that 75% of those treated were off any mechanical ventilation within 28 days. ADSCC has been treating COVID-19 patients with stem cells sourced from the patient’s blood, by returning the cells back into the patient’s lungs as a fine mist through a nebulizer. A nebulizer allows medical staff to administer medication directly and quickly to the lungs by turning liquid medicine into a fine mist that a person can inhale through a face mask or mouthpiece.On Sunday, executives from both companies took part in a signing ceremony held via video conference. The collaboration was initiated by the Better Alternatives advisory firm. Together, a joint release said, the companies hope to deliver regenerative medicine for the benefit of all people.“Pluristem is a major player in the cell therapy field with years of experience, a unique platform and a robust clinical pipeline,” ADSCC general manager Dr. Yendry Ventura said. He said that his company was “excited to join forces” with the Israeli company.“We see life science and regenerative medicine as a bridge for building peace, prosperity and well-being in our region and for the entire world,” said Pluristem CEO Yaky Yanay. “We are honored to be on the frontline of this historical moment.”